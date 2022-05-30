Ladakh’s Nubra Valley to host 6th Siachen Folk Festival on June 5

If you’re planning on visiting Ladakh in early June, you have another event to add to your calendar. Nubra Valley in Ladakh is set to host the sixth edition of the Siachen Folk Festival, organised to keep the legacy and heritage of the Silk Route alive. Here are all the details.

If you’ve been preparing for the ultimate trip to Ladakh, we’ve got some news for you. On June 5, you can witness the region’s culture and heritage at Nubra Valley, in the form of the Siachen Folk Festival, which is entering its sixth edition this year. The event, organised to promote the rich culture of the region, is also an attempt to increase awareness and bring to the forefront the Silk Route, among the oldest trade routes in the world.

Siachen Folk Festival in Ladakh: What to look forward to

The Siachen glacier is among the most challenging Army base camps in India, and makes for a thrilling region to explore for those who love adventure travel. And travelling to Ladakh is always incomplete without sampling the local culture, food and crafts. So if you’re there this weekend, be sure to visit the Siachen Folk Festival, which is being organised at the Chamsen Polo Grounds in Nubra Valley, Ladakh, on June 5, writes Tusk Travel.

The event will see a host of cultural activities, archery, local food, group performances and a lot more at this historic location, which was used as a polo ground back when it was a part of the Silk Route, too. The Siachen Folk Festival an attempt to keep the legacy of the old silk route, among the oldest trade routes connecting regions across Asia (and beyond), alive. This trade route was key in transporting not just goods, but also cultures, foods and tradition from one region to another.

The festival attracts a host of Indian and international tourists every year.

(Hero Image: Courtesy of Shutterstock; Featured image: Courtesy of Upbeat Nomad/Unsplash)

This story first appeared on Travel + Leisure India.