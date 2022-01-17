Lakshya Sen beats world champion Loh Kean Yew, wins India Open title

On Sunday, India’s Lakshya Sen claimed his first Super 500 title by winning the India Open, beating World Champion Loh Kean Yew to victory in the badminton match.

Lakshya Sen won against Singaporean player Loh Kean Yew, who was crowned the World Champion, to bag his first Super 500 title at the India Open 2021. According to Indian Express, Sen showed maturity and control as he battled against Kean Yew, and became the first opponent to defeat him with a 24-22, 21-17 victory in a 54-minute match, the report adds. The 20-year-old player had also won a medal, a bronze, in his debut World Championships held in Spain last month, reports Times of India.

Lakshya Sen beats Loh Kean Yew to claim India Open 2021 title

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshya Sen (@senlakshya)

Sen’s victory over Kean Yew came on the same day as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who won the men’s doubles title earlier on Sunday, reports Times of India. The badminton player had a 16-10 lead in the first game, before Kean Yew fought back and leveled the score at 19-19. The two then scored match points until Lakshya won the set by 24-22, writes India Today. The second match was also a close call until Sen scored two consecutive points to win 21-17, the media house writes.

This is Sen’s biggest title in his career so far, writes Times of India. He has won two Super 100 titles, i.e. the Dutch Opena and the SaarLorLux Open, besides winning three international challenges at Belgium, Scorland and Bangladesh in 2019, writes the publication.

How Lakshya Sen won his first World Tour 500 title on his debut at the India Open 🥇 (via @bwfmedia) pic.twitter.com/02od3Arg73 — ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) January 16, 2022

According to Indian Express, Sen was regularly in touch with Prakash Padukone. The ace badminton player had picked Sen when he was just eight and coached him at his academy. He has grown in the sport, Indian Express writes, with his father being a certified coach, and being able to utilise the best of the facilities at Padukone’s academy, with Vimal Kumar as his coach.

Hero Image Courtesy: Image: @bai_media and @senlakshya/Instagram; Featured Image Courtesy: @bai_media/Instagram