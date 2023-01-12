Witness this one-of-a-kind light & sound show at Delhi’s Red Fort

Delhi is best known for two things — its food and the several historic monuments that offer experiences like plays, musical performances, light and sound shows and more. Out of the many attractions in the capital, the iconic Red Fort is one of the most commonly visited places in the city. The fort, also known as the Lal Qila, served as the main residence of the Mughal emperors. Shah Jahan commissioned the construction of the fortress when he decided to shift his capital from Agra to Delhi. The UNESCO World Heritage Site has since then played a very important role in Indian history.

On 15 August 1947, the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, raised the Indian flag above the Lahori Gate, marking India’s independence from the British rule. Ever since then, on every Independence Day, the Prime Minister of India hoists the flag at the fort’s main gate and delivers a speech to the citizens. The monument finds frequent visitors who now will get to see a new attraction at the Red Fort. A special, one-of-a-kind light and sound show called Jai Hind. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Jai Hind : All details about the new light & sound show at Red Fort

The show called ‘Jai Hind’ was inaugurated by the Home Minister of India, Amit Shah on January 10. The show will chronicle the unwavering spirit of India as witnessed by the iconic Red Fort. What makes it more interesting is the fact that Amitabh Bachchan will narrate the show as WAQT.

What makes this Red Fort show unique?

The light & sound show will use world-class technology and different art forms like puppets, live dancers and actors for the audience’s entertainment. Jai Hind has been developed by Dalmia Bharat, the Monument Mitra of Red Fort in partnership with the Sabhyata Foundation. It is the first light & sound show to ever showcase live actors and hi-tech projection mapping technology at a heritage site.

What is the Red Fort light & sound show about?

Jai Hind is a histrionic presentation of our country’s rich past and solidarity. Bringing forward some key episodes from India’s history, the show will talk about many key battles and victories. The show will portray the battle of power between the Mughals and the rise of the Marathas. Post the Maratha rule, the significant 1857 War of Independence and the rise of the Indian National Army will also be a part of this show. Other historic events like the INA trials, the fight for Independence and India’s continuing progress over the past 75 years will also be covered.

Date, tickets & venue of the show

The walkthrough experience is staged at three prominent locations at Red Fort including the Naubat Khana, Diwan-e-Aam and Diwan-e-Khas. The show will be available for public viewing from January 17, 2023, from Tuesday to Sunday. The tickets are priced at INR 1,500 and INR 500. One can watch the show from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm in Hindi and 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm in English.

Other tourist attractions at the Red Fort

Dalmia Bharat has installed several other experiences at the Red Fort including the Red Fort Centre. The Red Fort Centre provides visitors with a walkthrough of the Red Fort before they go and see the actual fort. The other attractions at this centre are a museum, a 360° immersive show, an augmented reality photography zone, a cafeteria and a souvenir shop.

They also introduced Matrubhumi – the projection mapping show that has 3 daily shows after every half hour starting from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm. The show narrates the journey of India over 5,000 years through projection mapping and laser on the magnificent front facade of the Red Fort.

Hero and Feature Image: Courtesy Dalmia Bharat official website