A starry musical lineup set to raise the roof for Lollapalooza India in 2023

From indie-rock icons to EDM frontrunners – Mumbai will play host to the most exciting lineup of artists early next year. The occasion? Lollapalooza 2023. Here’s looking at what the two-day global music festival has in store.

For the first time in Asia, the eighth-edition of Lollapalooza – a celebration of music, art, and culture – promises to be electrifying to say the least. In fact, with over 40 artists – spanning a range of genres – performing across four stages, there’s plenty to look forward to in January 2023. And while many have already snagged early-bird passes to the 20-hour fiesta, we’re taking a closer look at who’s taking the stage at the music festival in Mahalaxmi Racecourse Road.

The lineup for Lollapalooza India 2023

Headlining the festival is the American alternative-rock band Imagine Dragons, who are expected to belt out bangers like ‘Radioactive,’ ‘Thunder,’ and ‘Demons.’ Right alongside them is the popular indie-rock band The Strokes, known for hits like ‘Someday,’ and ‘You Only Live Once.’ As will pop band Cigarettes After Sex with tracks like ‘Apocalypse’ and ‘K’ to their name.

Indie-pop act Japanese Breakfast have also geared up to enthrall fans. To add to this rock lineup are The Wombats and Greta Van Fleet – English and American rock extraordinaires, respectively. K-pop enthusiasts have had quite the cheery past few months as well, with artist Jackson Wang announcing his Magic Man World Tour. To add to this, as a part of his visit to the country, he will also be playing at the festival.

American DJ Diplo will return to the country with a heart-thumping set. Joining him are electronic artists like Kasablanca, Apashe, Zhu, Imanbek, and Madeon, amongst others. If you like a good crooner, there’s singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin of the ‘Let Me Down Slowly’ fame on the roster. As is singer-producer Chelsea Cutler who’s known for tracks like ‘What Everybody Wants’ and ‘Devil On My Shoulder.’

Among the Indian artists drawing their own crowds are Punjabi star AP Dhillon, hip-hop heavyweight DIVINE, singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, folk-metallers Bloodywood, Hindi pop-rock act The Yellow Diary and more. The lineup of 40 artists also includes electronic artists like Sandunes, Kumail, hip-hop beatsmith Parimal Shais, singer-songwriter Kavya, indie rock band The F16s, nu-disco/funk act Madboy/Mink, and post-rock act Aswekeepsearching.

Some of the more anticipated local acts include hip hop artist Tracy De Sa, singer Aadya, and producer-DJ Kayan. Mumbai DJ Abhi Meer also has a special house music bit up his sleeve. As do the popular brass group Bombay Brass. Best part? There’s more where that came from.

Over 60,000 attendees are expected to pop by for the occasion – as per BookMyShow, which has organised the event in collaboration with global producers Perry Farrell (the rock frontman of Jane’s Addiction and festival founder) and C3 Presents.

Tickets for the festival – set to take place on January 28 and 29 are now live. General cost up to Rs 9,000 approx. and VIP packages are priced at Rs 20,000 per head approx. A platinum ticket – tabled seating, air-conditioned restrooms, and transport between stages – is priced at Rs 65,000 approx. Book here.

