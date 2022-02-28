Meet Madhabi Puri Buch, the first woman to be appointed as a SEBI chairperson

In a first, The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has appointed a woman as its chairman. Meet Madhabi Puri Buch, who will be replacing Ajay Tyagi, whose five-year term is ending today, February 28.

The Government of India has appointed the former Whole Time Member of SEBI, Madhabi Puri Buch, to head the Indian stock market regulator for an initial period of three years. This is also the first time since 2002 when the government has named a non-IAS person to head SEBI. But amidst this landmark decision, the question is, who is Madhabi Puri Buch? Let’s take a closer look.

Who is Madhabi Puri Buch?

With more than three decades of experience in financial markets, Buch is not new to the world of stocks. Being the only female Whole Time Member of SEBI to date, Buch is a prominent name in the world of the Indian stock market.

In 2021, she was also appointed as the head of SEBI’s seven-member committee on technology – the Advisory Committee for Leveraging Regulatory and Technology Solutions.

What did Madhabi Puri Buch do before taking over as SEBI’s chairman?

Buch graduated from St. Stephen’s College of the Delhi University and pursued an MBA degree from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad.

As a Whole Time Member of SEBI, Buch handled a lot of important portfolios. Some of them are the Market Regulation Department, Integrated Surveillance Department, National Institute of Securities Markets and Information Technology Department, Department of Economic & Policy Analysis, Office of Investor Assistance & Education, and the Market Intermediaries Regulation & Supervision Department.

Buch is also a known name in the corporate world. She had worked with organisations like ICICI Bank, a Shanghai-based New Development Bank and Greater Pacific Capital. Not just that, she had also served as a non-executive director on the boards of various companies such as Idea Cellular Ltd, Zensar Technologies, and Max Healthcare.

She has more feathers on her cap. She has served as a member of various committees, such as the National Stock Exchange’s Committee on F & O Segment. She has also been a founding committee member of the Indian Banks Association and holds the title of a management committee member of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

