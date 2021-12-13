Home > Culture > Events > India’s Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe 2021
India’s Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe 2021
Culture
13 Dec 2021 09:34 AM

India’s Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe 2021

Nishtha Grover
India’s Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe 2021
Culture
India’s Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe 2021

Model and actress Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu made India proud as she brought home the Miss Universe crown at the 70th edition of the annually held pageant. Before Sandhu, 21 years ago, it was Lara Dutta who was crowned Miss Universe in 2000.

Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

The 21-year-old beat 79 other women from all across the globe and was crowned by her predecessor, Andrea Meza, Miss Universe 2020. Nadia Ferreira from Paraguay was the runner up and Lalela Mswane was the second runner up at the 70th Miss Universe pageant that was held in Eilat, Israel.

Miss Universe
The final three Miss Universe 2021 contestants (L to R) Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira; Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane; and Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu pose on stage on December 13, 2021. (Image credit: Menahem Kahana/AFP)

Steve Harvey, who was hosting the show, asked Sandhu the final question before she was crowned Miss Universe 2021. He said “What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?” To which she responded, saying, “The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing, is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that is why I am standing here today.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe India in October 2021. Not just that, she also holds the title of Femina Miss India Punjab 2019 and has been a part of various Punjabi films.

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu Miss Universe
Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu, is crowned Miss Universe during the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant. (Image credit: Menahem Kahana/AFP)

This edition of the Miss Universe pageant was also special because it was the first time that a contestant from the United Arab Emirates also took part.

Related: Who is Harnaaz Sandhu, the Indian finalist of Miss Universe 2021?

(Main Image Credit: harnaazsandhu_03/Instagram; Feature Image Credit: Menahem Kahana/AFP)

Beauty Pageant Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu
Nishtha Grover
A travel fanatic who loves exploring new dishes and cultures only to later write about them. You will either find her reading, trying new skincare products or sleeping during her spare time. Also, loves rock music and cannot do without it.
Travel Food Entertainment Culture
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia