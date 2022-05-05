Mother’s Day: Treat your mom to special presents with the ultimate gifting guide

A small token of appreciation for unmatched life lessons, surviving adulthood, cooking midnight meals, among other things — mothers deserve the best. This Mother’s Day, treat your mom to a thoughtful present with this gifting guide!

Pamper your mama this Mother’s Day 2022 with this curated gifting guide

Personalised stationery from Dots and Doodles

Remember those paintings you used to make for your mom when you were 5? Well, you may have outgrown that artist, but your mother hasn’t stopped loving those creative, thoughtful gifts! This Mother’s Day, skip that cheesy copied-from-the-internet wish and gift her personalised stationery from Dots & Doodles, a design studio that specialises in stationery and accessories and has launched an exclusive Mother’s Day Collection.

Ultimate skincare package from The Body Shop

Your mom deserves something special and exclusive. This year The Body Shop presents an embracing range of splendid and precious beauty bunches of gift packs in its splendid range of skincare, body care, hair care, bath and body and fragrances. Gorgeously packaged, this is a definite hit with any woman and a perfect gift for your loving mom.

The Mama & Baby Body Oil set from Cinnamon Soul

The perfect present for new moms, this gift will help strengthen the bond between the mom and her baby daily with a nourishing and relaxing oil blend. This silky, decadent blend of cold-pressed nut oils immediately absorbs into the skin, gently moisturising and softening it while keeping it supple and hydrated.

Mommy and Me bathrobe set from Greendigo

This organic cotton gift bundle for mommies and their little hearts make twinning a breeze on Mother’s day 2022. This gift set is perfect for a day of snuggles and cuddles with a new mom’s little one at home, thanks to its buttery soft feel. The package includes a Rainbow Unisex Lounge Robe, a Joy Bodysuit and a gift box with lavender.

Statement jewellery from The Mauve Unitx

On Mother’s Day 2022, the Mauve Unitx is coming up with its Mother Nature-inspired Spring Summer edit. Weaving in traditional Bangalore elements like the Neelakurinji blooms, this Bangalore-based brand has lovely earrings, rings, and chains that feature rose gold plated silver jewellery with semiprecious stones like the mother of pearl and amethyst. Plan the perfect surprise if your mother loves her jewellery. Order via Instagram DM, or WhatsApp.

Bathing and Body Essentials from Squish Town

Squish Town boasts a world full of vegan, paraben-free formulated, and cruelty-free fragrances with premium bath and body products. Blended with the finest ingredients, sourced from all over the world, and lovingly packaged to perfection, every Squish Town product is perfect for your mom. The products are infused with the aroma of natural essential oils that soothe, invigorate and captivate your heart and soul.

Handcrafted furnishings by 19 Sides

Which mom doesn’t like classy furnishings for her home? 19 Sides is a classic yet luxurious bedding brand with products that range from understated to bold colour combinations and elegant embroideries to simple, delicate details. Give your home a complete makeover with their collection inspired by nature’s elements creating a modern feel in earthy colour tones. Here you will find bespoke bedspreads, quilts, cushion covers and home decor products, napkins and specialised room and bathroom linen as well as spa linen.

Bespoke resin decor products by artist Madhavi Adalja

Madhavi Adalja, an artist that creates beautiful one-of-a-kind resin art masterpieces like wall art, tables, coasters, backsplashes, trays, and lots more, is here to take care of your mom’s home decor needs. The beautiful pieces made of epoxy resin are handmade and add the perfect modern touch to any interior space. Resin is a delicate yet sturdy material, which makes it a great alternative to most materials. The earthy aesthetic and nature-inspired elements make the products unique and a must-have for your mom this Mother’s Day 2022.

Skincare set from Trikuta Oils

This mini skincare set packs all the necessities in convenient travel sizes for a complete on-the-go skin polishing regimen this summer. The products are made with care and premium ingredients, like apricots and walnut sourced from the hills and valleys of Jammu & Kashmir that are 100% natural and vegan. A perfect Mother’s Day gift for your mom this Mother’s Day 2022!

Mother’s Day Victorian jewellery from Srishti

Srishti has launched a Mother’s Day Victorian jewellery collection to celebrate her beauty and purity. Just as no two diamond pieces are alike for Queen Victoria, Shrishti has created Polki jewellery that is distinctive and one-of-a-kind, with reinvented Polki designs that have a touch of rich heritage combined with timelessness. In their rose-cut diamond and emerald studded pendant, they carry the nuances of European society with traditional craftsmanship and modern aesthetics. These timeless Polki jhumkas are studded with uncut diamonds and precious stones in a modern design to complement your mother’s shining moments.

Haircare products from Manetain

Do you remember how our mothers frequently oiled our hair, massaging the day’s stress with their loving hands? Why not show your mother’s hair the same nurturing care she showed this Mother’s Day 2022? Gift her unique finds from Manetain, such as the assorted satin sleeping kits or the haircare product combos.

Beauty serums from Pink Foundry

As summers have picked up the momentum, so has the onslaught of acne and other skin problems. Show your mother some love with the range of serums from Pink Foundry. Why not switch up her products with a brand that truly cares? Pink Foundry has a solution for each skin type to help her face grow from within, thanks to its healing capabilities.

K beauty products from Village 11 Factory

This Mother’s Day 2022, pamper your mother by gifting her a skincare experience with K-beauty products by Village 11 Factory. These are exclusively created using nature’s ingredients to make her feel prettier while having fun. Dr Geek has developed this formula after multiple experiments in his laboratory. Village 11 Factory’s K-beauty products are aimed to cater to specific skincare concerns and help in skin detoxification, intense hydration, wrinkle improvement, skin brightening, and improving the skin’s elasticity. At the same time, it’s anti-ageing, anti-inflammatory, and cruelty-free.

The Mini Lip & Cheek Tint from asa beauty

Add a flush of colour on the go with the asa Mini Lip & Cheek Tint. asa beauty celebrates the women who are making conscious choices today, so we can have a better tomorrow. Super lightweight and easy to carry around all day, this mini will help you look fresh and vibrant throughout the day. Twin with your mums this Mother’s Day with mini-me versions of asa Beauty’s iconic formulations.

Flowers from Interflora

While a box of chocolates or a handwritten note goes a long way, there is no better way to tell your mother how much you care than with a bouquet of fresh flowers by Interflora. Interflora’s Mother’s Day Collection is all about her unconditional sweet love, surrounding her with the beauty of vivid flowers as a promise of happiness. An exquisite amalgamation of uniqueness, beauty, and the most exotic blooms, displaying all of the beauty, style and elegance she deserves. The collection is richly coloured denoting a mother’s unrivalled strength whilst matching her charm, innocence and femininity.

Sarees from Antaran

No number of gifts could ever match up to the warmth of your mother. For every dress she fixed with her hands and passed down those skills to you, every delicate situation she handled with flair and every moment that was made special from the labour of her love — she deserves something made with love and looms. Which is why a saree from Antaran will be the perfect way to ring in Mother’s day 2022. The brand features beautiful sarees made by artisans from Assam, Odisha, Nagaland and Andhra Pradesh.

The Mama care package from Mary Cohr India

This Mother’s Day, make your mom’s day special with the best in skincare with the Mama’s Care Package from Mary Cohr India. A special skincare kit designed for her skin type, this package provides a refreshing and hydrating skincare experience. Packed with enriching creams for deep nourishment, this special kit includes two of the most iconic Mary Cohr products: the Hydrosmose Cream and the Hydrosmose Body Care.

Featured Image: courtesy Unsplash/Jonathan Borba