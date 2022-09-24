NH7 Weekender and other music festivals in India; here’s all you need to know

India is home to varied cultures, and its variety often seeps into the music the people here listen to. Be it rock, fusion or other genres, music plays an eminent part in the country’s culture. So, in case you want to end the year with some foot-tapping music and loads of fun, these music festivals in India are places that need to be on your bucket list!

Best music festivals to attend in India

BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender

Your favourite music festival is back, and it is the best way to welcome the last month of the year. Spend your last November weekend camping for hours to be the first to witness your favourite artiste perform live. Enjoy refreshing cocktails and dance to the music at the 13th BACARDI NH7 Weekender, set to happen in the vibrant city of Pune.

Dates: November 25 to November 27, 2022

Venue: Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune, Maharashtra

Ticket Price: Rs 1,799 onwards

Ziro Music Festival

Ziro Festival of Music is among the biggest in India, and happens at the scenic village of Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh. This year, the lineup includes names such as Rabbi Shergill, Baba Sehgal, Bipul Chhetri, the Japanese band Pinky Doodle Poodle and many more. Set in the lush valleys of Arunachal Pradesh, the festival is also aiming to be a green, eco-friendly space to be able to give back to nature.

Dates: September 29 to October 2, 2022

Venue: Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh

Ticket Price: Rs 2,950 onwards

Musicathon

Musicathon is another popular music festival that takes place in the mountains. The two-day festival is back this year with its eighth edition, and will host over 12 indie artistes. With the Dhauladhar ranges in the backdrop, be assured of a fun time as you groove to the beats of artistes such as music composer and singer Nilotpal Bora, known for composing the score for the hit web series TVF Tripling Season 2, Yahan Koi Nahi fame Punit Singh, Buland Himalay a.k.a. Jatin Sharma and many others.

Dates: October 1 to 2, 2022

Venue: Bir, Himachal Pradesh

Ticket Price: Rs 1,800 onwards

Rajasthan International Folk Festival

Scheduled to take place against the backdrop of the stunning Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur is the Rajasthan International Folk Festival. The musical extravaganza will feature a variety of artistes performing the best of Rajasthani, Indian, and global roots music. Witness performances of musicians such as Sumitra Devi, Europe’s leading Sinti gypsy group Tabor, Arifa and many more. Groove to the tunes of manjira and other traditional Indian instruments, too, as well as musical interpretations of sufi poetry, Kalbeliya dance and a lot more.

Dates: October 6 to 10, 2022

Venue: Mehrangarh Fort, Rajasthan

Ticket Price: Starting Rs 200 for events, and Rs 4,250 for a full day pass

Sunburn Festival

Sunburn, among the most popular music festivals in India, is set to happen again in December this year. With a mix of music, dance and loads of other activities, the festival has toured across India as Sunburn Arena events. This year’s Goa lineup includes Grammy award-winning artist Afrojack and DJs Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, along with many others to offer you the experience of a lifetime.

Dates: December 28 to 30, 2022

Venue: Vagator, Goa

Ticket Price: Rs 3,375 onwards

Hornbill Festival

The annual festival takes place about 10 kilometres from Kohima, in a heritage village called Kisama. The festival is a celebration of music, culture and history of the Nagas, with music, dances, art, food, crafts, and a lot more on display. While the lineup for this year has not been released yet, guests can expect to be enchanted by the music, captivating folk dances and souvenirs to take back home.

Dates: December 1 to 10, 2022

Venue: Kisama, Nagaland

Magnetic Fields Festival

Another musical event that will transport you (literally) to the colourful state of Rajasthan is Magnetic Fields Festival. The fest is returning to Alsisar this December after a pandemic-induced pause, and is focussing on curating and introducing exciting new music to its attendees. Be sure to witness it all – from classic rock to jazz, folk music and more, and make this event one of a lifetime!

Dates: December 9 to 11, 2022

Venue: Alsisar Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan

