NH7 Weekender and other music festivals in India; here’s all you need to know

India is home to varied cultures, and its variety often seeps into the music the people here listen to. Be it rock, fusion or other genres, music plays an eminent part in the country’s culture. So, in case you want to end the year with some foot-tapping music and loads of fun, these music festivals in India are places that need to be on your bucket list!
Best music festivals to attend in India
BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender
View this post on Instagram
Your favourite music festival is back, and it is the best way to welcome the last month of the year. Spend your last November weekend camping for hours to be the first to witness your favourite artiste perform live. Enjoy refreshing cocktails and dance to the music at the 13th BACARDI NH7 Weekender, set to happen in the vibrant city of Pune.
Dates: November 25 to November 27, 2022
Venue: Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune, Maharashtra
Ticket Price: Rs 1,799 onwards
Get your tickets here.
Ziro Music Festival
View this post on Instagram
Ziro Festival of Music is among the biggest in India, and happens at the scenic village of Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh. This year, the lineup includes names such as Rabbi Shergill, Baba Sehgal, Bipul Chhetri, the Japanese band Pinky Doodle Poodle and many more. Set in the lush valleys of Arunachal Pradesh, the festival is also aiming to be a green, eco-friendly space to be able to give back to nature.
Dates: September 29 to October 2, 2022
Venue: Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh
Ticket Price: Rs 2,950 onwards
Get your tickets here.
Musicathon
View this post on Instagram
Musicathon is another popular music festival that takes place in the mountains. The two-day festival is back this year with its eighth edition, and will host over 12 indie artistes. With the Dhauladhar ranges in the backdrop, be assured of a fun time as you groove to the beats of artistes such as music composer and singer Nilotpal Bora, known for composing the score for the hit web series TVF Tripling Season 2, Yahan Koi Nahi fame Punit Singh, Buland Himalay a.k.a. Jatin Sharma and many others.
Dates: October 1 to 2, 2022
Venue: Bir, Himachal Pradesh
Ticket Price: Rs 1,800 onwards
Get your passes here.
Rajasthan International Folk Festival
View this post on Instagram
Scheduled to take place against the backdrop of the stunning Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur is the Rajasthan International Folk Festival. The musical extravaganza will feature a variety of artistes performing the best of Rajasthani, Indian, and global roots music. Witness performances of musicians such as Sumitra Devi, Europe’s leading Sinti gypsy group Tabor, Arifa and many more. Groove to the tunes of manjira and other traditional Indian instruments, too, as well as musical interpretations of sufi poetry, Kalbeliya dance and a lot more.
Dates: October 6 to 10, 2022
Venue: Mehrangarh Fort, Rajasthan
Ticket Price: Starting Rs 200 for events, and Rs 4,250 for a full day pass
Get your passes here.
Book your stay at Radisson Jodhpur here
Sunburn Festival
View this post on Instagram
Sunburn, among the most popular music festivals in India, is set to happen again in December this year. With a mix of music, dance and loads of other activities, the festival has toured across India as Sunburn Arena events. This year’s Goa lineup includes Grammy award-winning artist Afrojack and DJs Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, along with many others to offer you the experience of a lifetime.
Dates: December 28 to 30, 2022
Venue: Vagator, Goa
Ticket Price: Rs 3,375 onwards
Get your tickets here.
Book your stay at EKO STAY - OCEAN CREST VILLA here
Hornbill Festival
The annual festival takes place about 10 kilometres from Kohima, in a heritage village called Kisama. The festival is a celebration of music, culture and history of the Nagas, with music, dances, art, food, crafts, and a lot more on display. While the lineup for this year has not been released yet, guests can expect to be enchanted by the music, captivating folk dances and souvenirs to take back home.
Dates: December 1 to 10, 2022
Venue: Kisama, Nagaland
Know more about the festival here.
Magnetic Fields Festival
View this post on Instagram
Another musical event that will transport you (literally) to the colourful state of Rajasthan is Magnetic Fields Festival. The fest is returning to Alsisar this December after a pandemic-induced pause, and is focussing on curating and introducing exciting new music to its attendees. Be sure to witness it all – from classic rock to jazz, folk music and more, and make this event one of a lifetime!
Dates: December 9 to 11, 2022
Venue: Alsisar Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan
Know more about the festival here.
Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of @magneticfieldsfestival/Instagram
This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Everyone can attend these music festivals. It's best to attend them with family and friends.
Answer: A concert is generally a one-day event whereas, a music festival can span over a few days.
Answer: Yes. Many a times, musicians who play the folk/classical music genre are a part of the lineup at music festivals.
Answer: Absolutely. Music festivals can be a great getaway from the everyday life.