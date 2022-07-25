Bookmark these upcoming music festivals in the mountains for a soulful experience

Music heals the soul, and if you’re anything like us, good tunes are what you need as a pick-me-up on a dark, gloomy day. If your love for music takes you places, head to these mountain music festivals that are equal parts fun and magical, thanks to their dreamy, scenic surroundings and uber cool vibe.

Mountain music festivals to head to in 2022

Freedom Festival

Among the music festivals that take place in the scenic mountains in India is the Freedom Festival, an Independence Day celebration. The three-day festival will have several Indian and international acts performing and entertaining guests, and the ambient weather is only set to add to the mood.

Dates: August 13-15, 2022

Venue: Parvati Valley, Kasol

Get your tickets here.

Ziro Music Festival

On the long list of popular outdoor music festivals in India is the Ziro Festival. Hosted in Arunachal Pradesh, the festival attracts a large number of music enthusiasts and creators, and the stunning valley views make for the perfect camping destination while you groove to the tunes.

Dates: September 29-October 2, 2022

Venue: Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh

Get your tickets here.

Parvati Magic

If you want to experience the beauty of Parvati Valley at the peak of winters, head there during the Parvati Magic music festival. The two-day festival will be a mix of psy music, art, culture and more. Complete with fireworks, a flea market, laser shows, yoga sessions and more, there’s no better way to bring in 2023 than with the festival.

Dates: December 21, 2022 – January 1, 2023

Venue: Parvati Valley, Kasol

Get your tickets here.

Dancing Himalayas 4.0

The three-day music and dance festival is set to enchant audiences and keep you on your feet, dancing away all night. Groove to great music, indulge in delicious food and experience the best of the valley during the winter time at this mountain music festival.

Dates: December 30, 2022 – January 1, 2023

Venue: Kasol

Get your tickets here.

Hornbill International Rock Festival

The Hornbill International Rock Festival is set to be back after a gap in December this year. The festival will showcase the best of music, craft and culture from the region, along with cuisines, flea markets and more over the course of 10 days.

Dates: December 1-10, 2022

Venue: Nagaland

Check out more about the festival here.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Rahul Pandit/Pexels