Events in September to help you make the best of the weekends

September is here, and the ninth month of the year is set to bring with it a lineup of fun events for you to bring in the weekends. So, mark your calendars, because these events in September, across categories such as music fests, exhibitions, food walks and more, are set to make your month better!

Make your days special in September with these events

Phira Saal, Delhi – NCR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DoubleTree By Hilton Gurgaon (@doubletreebyhiltongurgaon)

DoubleTree by Hilton Gurgaon New Delhi-NCR is hosting Phira Saal, a festival to celebrate traditional Kashmiri Pandit Cuisine at Asia Alive. Phira Saal is a post-wedding Kashmiri Pandit ritual, in which the bride’s immediate family visits the groom’s home, laden with gifts, and are welcomed with a sumptuous feast.

The cuisine uses ingredients such as yoghurt, asafoetida, and turmeric powder, traditionally cooked on dhaan (chulha) in a deegh (clay mud pot). The use of onion and garlic is avoided in the meal and instead dry ginger and fennel powder are the stars of the show.

Experience the cuisine and its three traditional gravy bases – Kaliya (turmeric based), yakhni (yoghurt based) and roganjosh (dried Kashmiri red chilli powder based), used across vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. At the Phira Saal festival, indulge your tastebuds in delicacies such as mutton yakhni, mujj gadd, dul oluv, paneer qalia an a lot more.

When: August 26 to September 4, 2022

Where: Asia Alive, DoubleTree by Hilton Gurgaon

Time: Lunch thalis between 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm; Dinner buffet between 7:00 pm to 11:30 pm

Jodi House Party, Bengaluru

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JODI (@thejodilife)

Indulge in a day of shopping, fun, games and a lot of laughter at the Jodi House Party. The event will see a showcase of handcrafted collections across various brands, food stalls and more.

When: September 10, 2022

Where: The Courtyard Community, 105, Kengal Hanumanthaiah Road, opp. Corporation Bank, Raja Ram Mohanroy Extension, Shanti Nagar, Bengaluru

Time: 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Stirry Nights, Delhi – NCR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monkey Bar Delhi (@monkeybardel)

Stir up your Thursday nights with Stirry Nights at Monkey Bar. This Thursday, enjoy some Jazz pop tunes, with pianist Rythem Bansal and vocalist Prabhtoj. Revel in the music and enjoy a fun night out with your loved ones!

When: September 1, 2022

Where: Monkey Bar, Vasant Kunj

Time: 9:00 pm onwards

Oriental Seafood Festival, Bengaluru

Among the culinary events in September is the Oriental Seafood Festival at Chowman. The annual event sees the freshest catch, cooked to perfect tenderness for a wholesome bite. From octopus to lobster, crab, pomfret, squid and jumbo prawn, indulge in over 18 hand-picked dishes. Dig into dishes such as Whole Crab in Ginger & Spring Onion, King Prawns in Bamboo Shoots & Chinese Mushrooms, Stir Fried Octopus in Tobanjan Sauce, Calamari in Chilli Tamarind, Lobster with Mint, Lemon & Chilli and more.

When: Till September 15, 2022

Where: Chowman (all outlets)

Time: 12:00 pm to 10:30 pm

Price for two: Rs 1,100/- ++

Call: 1800 890 2150 (for more information)

Sandunes Beach Fest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandunes Beach Fest (@sandunesbeachfest)

Groove to some thumping music at Mirage 9 Bar, Goa, with the best Indian and international acts. The lineup features artists such as OC & Verde, Browcoat, Made In TLV, Almost Human, ANKYTRIXX, Calm Chor and so many more!

When: September 2 to September 4, 2022

Where: Mirage 9 Bar, Goa

Time: 5:00 pm onwards

Ticket Price: Rs 1,000 onwards

Book your tickets here.

Headliners 2022

Bengaluru, gear up for the ultimate night in comedy! Comedians Samay Raina, Swati Sachdeva and Shankar Chugani are set to tickle your funny bone – all under one roof! So, enjoy a fun evening as you experience endless laughter and a lot of fun.

When: September 23, 2022

Where: Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Bengaluru

Time: 6:30 pm

Ticket Price: Rs 899 onwards

Book your tickets here.

Kunal Kamra Live, Bengaluru

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kamra (@kuna_kamra)

Kunal Kamra is among the most popular comedians in the country at the moment and his comedy resonates with an audience that somewhat has a dark sense of humour. His show is sure to bring the house down with laughter, and his fresh material will have you laughing until you cry!

When: September 24, 2022

Where: Good Shepherd Auditorium, Museum Rd, Opp Patricks Church, Richmond Town, Bengaluru

Time: 7:30 pm

Ticket Price: Rs 799 onwards

Book your tickets here.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of BRUNO EMMANUELLE/Unsplash

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.