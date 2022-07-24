Historic silver medal win for Neeraj Chopra at World Athletics Championships

Indian track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra has penned history once again. The Olympic gold medalist bagged the silver medal at the ongoing World Athletics Championships. The javelin thrower took four attempts to record his best throw of 88.13m.

Neeraj Chopra wins silver at World Athletics Championships

With this historic win, Chopra got India its second medal ever at the World Athletics Championships. Chopra joined legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George, who had won a bronze medal in Paris at the World Championships in 2003. Chopra has also become the first male track and field athlete to bag a medal in the World Championships.

The 24-year-old javelin champion became a household name in 2021 when he made India proud by winning a maiden gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. With that gold, Chopra had become the second Indian to win an individual Olympics gold. Till then, only shooter Abhinav Bindra had managed to bag the yellow metal at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

It took Chopra four attempts to win the silver at the World Athletics Championships. The 88.13m throw is also his fourth career-best. Anderson Peters of Grenada clinched the gold with a best throw of 90.54m. Olympic silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic won the bronze with a best throw of 88.09m.

India’s Rohit Yada finished at the tenth spot with a best throw of 78.72m. The 21-year-old had recently won a silver at the National Inter-State Championships, where he had recorded 82.54m.

Chopra is India’s biggest gold medal hope at the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022. The tournament will commence in Birmingham on July 28.

Feature and hero image courtesy: Neeraj Chopra/Instagram