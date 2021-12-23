Looking for new year events in Goa? Check out these 7 parties for the ultimate bash

Goa’s most well-known nightclub, Club LPK – Love Passion Karma, can be found in Nerul. There is a beachside living room and separate sitting area in the vicinity, offering the right ambience for people. Here, you can enjoy hookah and alcohol with delicious snacks. The club claims to be hosting Asia’s biggest NYE party of 2022.

This party starts costing from Rs 2,000 per head, and ticket price varies when you purchase your tickets as well. The party will also have unlimited alcohol and buffet throughout the night along with a live food counter which is free of cost. There will be 12 DJs playing that night and three stages that people can go to namely: Love Bollywood STAGE / Passion EDM STAGE / Karma Techno STAGE.

Image: Courtesy Holidify