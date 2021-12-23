Looking for new year events in Goa? Check out these 7 parties for the ultimate bash

New restrictions and regulations have been announced by the Indian government for states. However, Goa is yet to receive an announcement. Hopefully, we can still go ahead with our new year plans in Goa. And if you plan to celebrate, bring in 2022 at these new year events in Goa.
7 events you should visit in Goa for new year parties
Goa‘s Hilltop Goa is known for its trance music scene and is a big party destination for tourists. Hilltop Goa is known throughout the country for its amazing gigs, markets, and other events. Its psychedelic décor makes it all the more attractive, and it will also host the new year party. A lineup of over 20 artists will set the mood for the new year party and keep you dancing all night long. This party starts costing from Rs 1,180 per head, and only people over the age of 21 are allowed. With so many happy people in attendance, it’s a fabulous way to kick off a brand new year.
Image: Courtesy Trancentral
On new year’s eve, celebrate at Goa’s most exotic beach resort located on the pristine beach of Morjim, Marbela Beach, overlooking the Arabian Sea, and on the white sands. We’ll be hosting two different interactive stages that will feature the best Techno artists from across the globe. They will be accompanied by local acts, live performers, and musicians. This party starts costing from Rs 4,000 per head.
Image: Courtesy Wedding Wire
Origens is a place where you can reconnect with nature and have fun. This place is to go for the new year bash as it is situated on top of Vagator beach with a magnificent view. With more than 10 artists that will be performing for the new year, this party will surely be one of a kind that promises to elevate and brighten the new year that is to come. This party starts costing from Rs 3,499 per head and only people over the age of 21 are allowed. The party is said to last for 20 hours.
Image: Courtesy Facebook
Goa’s most well-known nightclub, Club LPK – Love Passion Karma, can be found in Nerul. There is a beachside living room and separate sitting area in the vicinity, offering the right ambience for people. Here, you can enjoy hookah and alcohol with delicious snacks. The club claims to be hosting Asia’s biggest NYE party of 2022.
This party starts costing from Rs 2,000 per head, and ticket price varies when you purchase your tickets as well. The party will also have unlimited alcohol and buffet throughout the night along with a live food counter which is free of cost. There will be 12 DJs playing that night and three stages that people can go to namely: Love Bollywood STAGE / Passion EDM STAGE / Karma Techno STAGE.
Image: Courtesy Holidify
The beach resort is located only five minutes from Titos Lane. A popular beach destination with 32 luxury rooms, 28 deluxe rooms, and four suites. All rooms feature modern amenities and contemporary furniture. Guests can dine indoors and outdoors in the in-house restaurant — the indoor area is beautifully lit and transformed into a dancefloor at night. The outdoor shacks are the favourite places to enjoy the sunset and dip our feet in the sand.
Neha Kakkar will be performing live at Las Olas on new year eve. The party begins from 9:30 pm onwards and costs Rs 3,999 per head.
Image: Courtesy LBB
If you are looking to celebrate something romantic with your partner to ring in the new year together, then head over to the purple ball that is being hosted by Purple Martini at Sunset Point. There will be live saxophone playing and a DJ at this event. This party starts costing from Rs 3,500 per head. The ticket price varies depending on the area where you want to be in the venue.
Image: Courtesy Reddit
A new years party we have all been looking forward to, set in the peaceful front of North Goa! With more than 12 hours of music, dance, and festivity. Beach waves and a lit night sky with fireworks and ideal energy to go with it. This party starts costing from Rs 499 per head, and only people over the age of 21 are allowed. The party is estimated to last for 9 hours.
Image: Courtesy TripAdvisor
Hero image: Courtesy Shutterstock