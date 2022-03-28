On 27 March 2022, the Oscars 2022 took place at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles. Later that day, memes took place on Social Media, The Internet. Here are the best memes and Twitter reactions to the award ceremony.

The 94th Academy Awards, more commonly referred to as Oscars 2022, took place yesterday on 27 March 2022. The ceremony was hosted by Amy Schumer, Reginal Hall, and Wanda Sykes.

We can all agree that this year’s Oscars is one for the books. Unexpected, unparalleled, and, honestly, understandable. Yes, we’re referring to the Will Smith-Chris Rock altercation. While some say “where there is a will, there is a way,” he said, “where there is a will, there is a slap.” Consequently, thanks to Will Smith, who is now dominating everybody’s social media feeds, the opportunities for top-tier memes are golden this year.

Whilst stars look forward to winning awards (and maybe getting punched on television), the rest of the world looks forward to the creative aftermath that follows: the memes. Here is our pick of the best memes and Twitter reactions to the Oscars 2022.

The best memes and Twitter reactions to Oscars 2022

Tooting our own horn but also stating facts

Now, this is what we call a punch line

Now, this is a story

If not, we’re sure their universes heard the slap in this universe

Andrew Garfield texting the other Peter Parkers to see if Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in their universes too . #Oscars pic.twitter.com/FRGzaxKDb9 — Verskriklik (@Vreeslik_) March 28, 2022

…Yeah, good luck

Surprise, surprise!

That’ll be Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday…

this tweet has been deleted pic.twitter.com/a1yvHhA6tg — wolfgang ruth (@itswolfgangruth) March 27, 2022

Nothing funny here, just a progressive moment we’re all here for <3

From @ArianaDeBose being the first queer woman of color to win an Oscar to @TroyKotsur being the first man who is deaf to win an Oscar, lots of beautiful glass ceilings are getting shattered tonight and I am tearfully here for it #Oscars — Sarah Hagen (@sarahgray520) March 28, 2022

Do we intervene? Do we mind our own business? What do we do?

When you're at your friend's house and they start fighting with their mom. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/zDX0XSDAKM — E! News (@enews) March 28, 2022

Guilty as charged

me judging the #Oscars red carpet looks like i have a degree in fashion pic.twitter.com/pt82iwuiWp — mia GAGA DAY (@sydneyssweeneys) March 27, 2022

Hero image: Courtesy @theacademy/Instagram