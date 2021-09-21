Anya Taylor-Joy to Kate Winslet: All the jaw-dropping looks from the Emmy Awards 2021

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards returns to its former glory with a full offline event (with stringent health protocols in place, obviously) and, of course, an actual red carpet.

The 2021 Emmy Award took place at Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles and was hosted by veteran comic Cedric the Entertainer. As expected, a major draw of the award event was the lineup of stars showing up in luxe gowns and the boldest looks for their red carpet appearances. Here are some of our favourite looks from the evening.