India’s biggest pet festival is back; here’s all you need to know about Pet Fed 2023

There is never a dull moment when you are living in Mumbai, even for the furry friends that make for the best company at all times. The city plays host to many festivals and events, but what makes this upcoming event unique is that you can get your pets along and have a fun time with them. After two years of hiatus, India’s biggest pet festival is back in the city, and everyone is invited to be a part of Pet Fed 2023.

There is more than one reason for you to be a part of this festival this weekend. It is a one-of-a-kind event where your furry friends are the star of the moment. From several talent shows to dedicated play zones, this festival is a pet paradise. The purpose of the festival is to give all pet lovers an opportunity to give a fun weekend to their fur babies. Here’s everything to need to know about this upcoming event.

All the details you need to know about Pet Fed

Pet Fed is India’s biggest pet festival which holds a Limca World Record for being the ‘Biggest Dog Carnival’. While its annual editions in Bengaluru and Delhi took place in November last year. A bigger, better, and greener version of the festival is also arriving in Mumbai soon.

What is Pet Fed?

Pet Fed is an extravaganza for pets and pet lovers. Spread across 3 acres of lush green land, one can indulge themselves and their pets in numerous activities. The festival will include activities like workshops, stalls, and more. The concept was curated by Akshay Gupta, who aims to provide pet parents with new and exciting experiences.

Speaking about the festival, Gupta mentioned, “We are thrilled to be back after two years, the pandemic had taken a toll on everyone, a lot of people during this time turned to pets for companionship and comfort and adoptions saw a massive increase. Pet Fed’s aim this year is to give back to our furry friends, to celebrate with the parents and welcome new ones into our small community.”

When and where is the pet festival taking place?

The two-day festival will be hosted on 21 and 22 January from 11:00 am onwards. The event will take place at the NESCO VIP Grounds, Goregaon, Mumbai. You can get one pass for INR 499 to be a part of the festival.

What events can you expect at Pet Fed?

There is a fun list of activities planned for the Pet Fed 2023. This list includes Police dog shows affiliated with the Indian Armed Forces, Pet’s Got Talent, and more. Get your pets dressed fancy to take part in the pet fashion show, International cat show, and other such fun activities. There is a dedicated play zone for cats and dogs respectively as well. Test your pet’s skillfulness by making them takin them to play with the agility ring.

Not just that, there will be over 400 products and services from the Indian and international pet care industry will be on display to help visitors make better choices for their fur babies.

Can you be a part of the festival without a pet?

The answer is yes. The festival is also open to those who don’t have pets but want to join Pet Fed to love and celebrate pets.

