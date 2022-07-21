Prime Day 2022: Exciting deals on Amazon we’re eyeing this sale season

Taking cues from the monsoon that’s making its presence known across the country, it’s raining deals at Amazon this Prime Day. On July 23 and 24, you get to add a host of products to your cart – from newly-launched smartphones to timeless footwear – courtesy of jaw-dropping deals. We’ve rounded up a few that are on our radar.

Online shopping is near synonymous with Amazon and the next few days have a dizzyingly large range of discounted products on offer. We’re talking smartphones, laptops, apparels, headsets, speakers – the whole shebang. Best part? These deals are big on savings, offering markdowns of as much as 80 percent. To sweeten the deal, Prime members get 10 percent savings on payments and EMI transactions. We can’t think of a better time to indulge your inner shopaholic. Here are a few deals this Prime Day that are too good to pass up on.

Cop these deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale this July

OnePlus Smartphones

If you’ve got your eyes on a smartphone with a 48 MP main camera and hands-free access to Alexa, you don’t have to look too far. At the sale, you could get up to Rs 15,000 off on the OnePlus 9 Series, starting at Rs 37,999 with additional bank discounts. You could also cop the OnePlus 10R at Rs 34,999. That aside, there are plenty of upcoming concessions on the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G that are worth keeping an eye out for.

Samsung Smartphones

With exciting features like object eraser, 8 MP ultra-wide camera, voice focus, and background blur, Samsung’s M series range is worth a splurge. Fortunately, with the 30 percent discount over the sale, you won’t need to break the bank. Also on the radar is flat Rs 15,000 off on Samsung Galaxy M52 5G as well as Rs 8,000 off on the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G and Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. Keep your eyes peeled for Samsung M32 priced Rs 5,000 less. You could also opt for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at 30 percent.

Apple iPhones

There’s no better time than now to upgrade to an ultra-fast A1 bionic chip and cameras with 3X optical zoom and night mode. The Prime Day sale has up to Rs 20,000 off on iPhones with great deals on iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. This is a steal!

Kindle eReaders

Switching over to digital modes of reading has never been this economical. You could now get your own Kindle eReader at a discount of upto Rs 4,000. More specifically, the Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature are priced at Rs 11,099 and Rs 15,299 respectively – offering specs like auto-adjusting front light, wireless charging, and a 6.8 inch display.

Amazon Fresh

Your daily groceries just got a whole lot more economical with up to 50 percent off on fruits, vegetables, and groceries. Shop for these and you stand to get a flat Rs 300 cashback on the purchase of products of Rs 1,000 (for new Prime customers) and Rs 300 for cashbacks on the purchase of products of INR 1500 (if you’re a regular Prime customer).

Echo Dot

Making the experience of listening to your favourite tracks that much more immersive, Echo Dot is Amazon’s best selling smart speaker. Besides, it also makes life that much simpler, with quick hands-free solutions for managing your home’s lighting and other appliances. Buy one and you get Rs 350 cashback. With Echo Dot 3rd Gen, complete with a Smart TV and Fire TV built-in, you get Rs 950 cashback. Meanwhile, with the Echo Dot 3rd Gen with a Smart TV/AC, you get Rs 450 cashback. If that doesn’t get you to whip out your wallet, we don’t know what will.

All images: Courtesy Amazon