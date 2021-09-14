Prove your love for music with India Film Project’s 50 Hour Music Challenge

11,000 Musicians, from more than 7 countries creating around 1200 original songs. This is what India Film Project‘s 50 Hour Music Challenge is all about this year.

Themes guide the way for penning of lyrics, composition, recording and editing, and at the 50th-hour witnesses an upload rush.

To participate, musicians can choose from five genres and orchestrate wonders — Rock, Pop, Folk Fusion, Hip-hop and Electronic Music.

Participation entails these exciting perks —

Exclusive Online Workshop for participants with an industry expert on the first day of the challenge.

Get a 2 Month Free access to SkillShare to upgrade your skills worth Rs. 1,200.

One weekend pass (Oct 23 and 24) for entry to the IFP Virtual Festival (Oct 21 to 24) worth Rs 199.

E-certificate of Participation

Dineout Passport 12 months voucher worth Rs. 2000 on “All City Pack.”

The first 2 Courses from the range of courses offered by Furtados School of Music will be free for all.

The jury for the challenge is —

Ashwin Gopakumar – Founder and frontman of the band When Chai Met Toast.

Brodha V – Lyricist, rapper and music producer with songs like Aathma Raama, Aigiri Nandini and many more.

Lifafa – Experimental musician with songs like Nikamma, Jaago, Laash and many more.

Nirali Kartik – Co-founder of the Folk Fusion band Maati Baani.

Nitin Malik – The Founding Member and frontman of the rock band Parikrama.

Here are the prizes —

Awards for Top 3 – Platinum, Gold and Silver Track of the year across all 5 genres.

One on one mentoring session with one of the Jury Members.

Platinum winning tracks will be produced into a music video by us.

Your tracks will be distributed across 165 streaming services worldwide.

Platinum winners will receive upgrades for Ableton Live 11 Suite Edition.

Platinum winners take home Audient EVO 4 Audio Interface worth Rs. 11,990.

Sennheiser Professional Microphones and Headphones for Music.

All Plugin edition of FL Studio worth $500.

Legacy lifetime free entry to IFP’s 50 Hour Music Challenge.

Creator’s pack of MyCaptain

Some of the winning tracks to get their video produced by India Film Project —

Kaabil Ho Gaya Main | Rock

Ek Tootata Hua Tara | Folk-Fusion

Time-Travelling Soul | Electronic

Dil’on Ke Mausam | Pop

Cyanide | Hip-Hop

The challenge begins on September 17, 8:00 pm and ends on September 19, 8:00 pm. To participate, click here.