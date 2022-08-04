This Raksha Bandhan spoil your sibling with the best gifts from our gifting guide

You and your sibling might keep fighting all throughout the year over the silliest things. But you never give up on each other and always look out for each other. This one day of the year is all about love and sharing gifts. If you are wondering what to gift your sibling to make them feel special, we have it taken care of. With tons of products across various brands, we have thoughtfully curated the ultimate Raksha Bandhan gifting guide. Everything you want for you sibling is just one click away.

The ultimate Raksha Bandhan gifting guide

Beautiful rakhis by IGP.com to make Raksha Bandhan special

Celebrating any festival as a family makes it that much more special. So get this set of 5 Family Rakhi Hamper. It includes a Hamsa charm Rakhi with CZ work, Bahi-Bhabhi Rakhis in Resin and 2 kids Rakhis. All of which are embellished with pearls and beads on their threads. Roli Chawal included. You can also get their Quirky Rakhi which comes with semi-precious stones and creative designs. They also have a Pearl Rakhi, Seed Rakhi, Kundan Velvet Rkahis and much more.

La Folie’s Rakhi collection

Drawing inspiration from sibling love, La Folie’s Contrast is a collection of Chocolate Bonbons, each with contrasting flavours and colours bonded by dark chocolate. the phrase, Hands Off My Chocolate is what one would hear two siblings say quite often to each other, and that is what the bonbon which is a blend of 70% chocolate and Kalamansi Vegan Meringue Pie is named. The other in line is Partner-in-Crime, the one inspired by the ‘us against the world moments, bringing them siblings in good and bad. This bonbon includes Blue Cheese and Chocolate Walnut Praline paired with 72% Dark Chocolate. Mom Loves Me More is a bonbon with peanut butter with miso praline and raspberry chilli gel paired with raspberry and dark chocolate, a flavour that includes a warm feeling of love and of affection. The You are my 2 am Person, is inspired by those late-night soul-strengthening talks that siblings share, it includes a Coconut and Blackberry Lavender ganache topped with coffee streusel in a 60% coffee chocolate. The last one is the Secret Keeper, this one is for all those times when the siblings got each other’s back, this flavour includes Black sesame with passion banana creme and passion fruit gel paired with yuzu chocolate.

Kickstart your Raksha Bandhan Celebrations with Soultree

Take a stroll down memory lane and celebrate the unbreakable bond between siblings with their specially curated rakhi gift boxes. Be one step ahead and give your sibling the most thoughtful gift of the season. Formulated as per the tenets of rooted Ayurvedic traditions, SoulTree’s essentials for men are made with the goodness of organic and natural ingredients like Amla, Neem, Vetiver, and Aloe Vera. Perfect for those who enjoy mild fragrances, and gentle nourishing products that leave skin refreshed and rejuvenated, inside out.

Beauty box from O3+

The O3+ Rakhi hamper comes with O3+ Night Repair Cream Brightening & Whitening, Day Cream SPF 30 Radiant Brightening And Whitening,O3+ Moisture Boost Glow Cream, O3+ Vitamin- C & Turmeric Glow Gel Cream that nourishes your skin and help it repair from the damage done by pollutants and bacterial infection.

Stylish Sneakers from 7-10

If you’re looking for a cool Raksha Bandhan gifting guide for your sibling this year, look no further than 7-10. The stylish, homegrown sneaker brand that offers cutting-edge design and extreme comfort, will have something for everyone on your Raksha Bandhan gifting list this year. For the sister who is cool yet chic, choose the Light Pink Draped Sneaker which blends femininity with high fashion. If you’re looking for something funky, pick the White Pink Holographic PVC Chunky Sneaker, with a lavishly paneled design that features a mix of holographic and translucent PVC for a multi-dimensional feel, and speckled laces. For sisters who like to keep it low-key, consider the White Red Low-Top Sneaker, the timeless tennis sneaker from the 1980’s with a retro-modern design twist.

Make-up tools from Proarte

Always a step ahead of changing trends, Proarte has now launched a fresh array of makeup tools that promise world class quality and deliver on the style quotient too! With over 219 products to choose from, the vast assortment covers every aspect of our makeup needs. In this Raksha Bandhan Gifting guide, it’s the best gift you can give to the people you love and remember all of the wonderful times you’ve shared together! With Raksha Bandhan around the corner, a lot of us fret over what could serve as the best gift for our sisters. Luckily, the hunt for the perfect Raksha Bandhan gift ends with Proarte’s Basic 7 Brush Set.

Gifting with Izhaar

Izzhaar brings delicately made gorgeous Check Mate Box in gold and chrome. The colour of luck, abundance and prosperity, it is the first choice whenever one wants to gift their loved ones. Decorated in a classy black case, Izzhaar has presented this set to look lavish and gives the customary charm. Izzhaar’s latest chess set has the ability to entrance everyone who sees the pieces in your home. Gifting a gold and chrome plated chic game portrays the element of superiority and elegance.

Thoughtful gifting ideas for every type of sibling

Are you tired of buying the same chocolate bar year after year? Choose the perfect Raksha Bandhan gift to show your sibling how much you care! Don’t worry; we’ve collected a list of one-of-a-kind gifts for brothers and sisters. We chose these present boxes with care for your brother or sister – after all, who better to protect us from mom’s scolding and dad’s frigid stares than sisters? And who, if not brothers, would tear down entire villages if we were mentioned? They have a Rakhi Classic for Sister, Rakhi Classic for Brother, and mini gift hampers.

Aura collection by Tribe Amrapali

Just in time for Rakhi, add a touch of sophistication and sparkle to your sister’s look. These minimal chic pieces are lovingly crafted by hand and feature gold plated designs with a modern touch. Studded with coloured glass, the Aura collection by Tribe Amrapali moves effortlessly from boardroom to bar, and AM to PM.

Sophisticated silk luxury from Sunday Forever

Sunday Forever is a brand that provides you with the best in class silk products that take care of your skin and hair needs. All you need to do is sleep. The aim is to provide a quality product in a way that is more accessible because beauty should be accessible to all. This Raksha Bandhan, Sunday Forever has the perfect gift for your sister. For a sister who loves luxury, Sunday Forever is the perfect pick. The products are designed to promote smoother skin and hair (since sleeping on silk leads to less frizz and hair breakage). Choose from decadent silk sheets and pillowcases, plush eye masks, silk hair bands and scrunchies (in 3 sizes) and even silk cami night suits, perfect for lounging around and for bed time.

Life happens around Furnmill

Beautiful pieces and impeccable craftsmanship, Furnmill renders modern yet functional home décor which is absolutely versatile and sensibly priced. Minimal, sleek and contemporary pieces to add a beautiful ‘accent’ to your sibling union. Happiness is sharing a room with your sibling and what’s better than decorating your ‘adda’ with comfortable and durable accessories.

Jewellery on the simple side by Shaya

If you prefer jewellery on the simple side, Shaya by CaratLane is the one to turn to. With their range of silver and gold-plated jewellery, each design features a personality of its own with handcrafted pieces adding a unique touch to every item and wide range of products to choose from. Their Samaroh collection is just the perfect amalgamation of fun and grace with joyous colours and intricate designs.

Light it up with Lumic

Moulded from the finest wax and lead-free wicks, Lumic is a lifestyle and homecare brand launched in June 2022 offering affordable yet premium quality scented candles at the moment. Just like the sweet and salty connection between siblings, their one-of-a- kind candles are available in complex notes consisting of a bunch of emotions in one. From fresh, floral to gourmand scents that’re an exquisite replica of your sibling’s favourite breakfast treats like Belgian Waffles, Cinnamon Roll, French Vanilla Cupcake, Peach Iced Tea and many more, Lumic candles are a ‘lit’ gift to ‘light up’ and ‘de-stress’ your bond with a Raksha Bandhan gifting guide.

Exclusive Rakhi Hamper from Beco

Beco’s Rakshabandhan Hamper is thoughtfully curated with personal care essentials that spell love & care, perfect for siblings & loved ones. What’s more? They come with the most beautiful Plantable Seed Rakhis! With a design that’s simple, yet elegant and clean products that fit right into a toxin-free everyday routine, Beco’s Rakshabandhan Hamper makes for a gift as thoughtful, loving and warm as your relationship. Priced at Rs. 749/- the hamper makes premium gifting, affordable and accessible to all.

For the sibling who just had a baby

With festive vibes of Rakshabandhan just around the corner, finding a special gift for your loved ones is an exciting thing to do. Whether it’s the joy of pampering the younger sibling or finding a token of love for your sibling’s little one, the festive is all about showing affection and care. And what’s better than indulging them with curated gifts from some of the most loved international baby brands? This Rakhi, pick the perfect present from AllThingsBaby.com, a premium platform with a wide range of most-loved baby care products and keepsakes from some notable international and Indian brands.

Handcrafted bags and clutches from The Bag Tales

As Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner, brothers are all in a fix on what to gift their dear sis! TheBagTales is a homegrown label of handcrafted bags and clutches that has a plethora of exquisite, classy & cost-effective clutches and handbags that would put a full stop to all the gifting dilemmas. Their Signature Wooden Collection made of pure Sheesham Wood is an apt fit for both traditional and western outfits. The unique grain pattern of the wood makes each Clutch stand out.

A sweet surprise by The Binge

This Raksha Bandhan, skip the boring and up your gifting game with a sweet surprise from The Binge. Known for crafting stellar curations and delicacies the brand has introduced various decadent hampers that make for an absolute ingenious gift perfect for your siblings. Choose the best gift for your siblings from the options – The Jashn E Bahar Box, The Paradise Box, The Luxe Edit Box, The Grandeur Box, and more from this Raksha Bandhan gifting guide.

Thoughtfully curated hampers from The Gift Studio

Need some creative ideas while choosing thoughtful yet effortless gifts for your sibling? The Gift Studio has an array of curated hampers from grooming to sinful trunks, you need to place an order & they can deliver it directly to the receiver on your behalf! You can choose from the The Lindt Trunk, Indulgence Beauty and Wellness Gift Box, The Spa Gift Box, and more.

Gender-neutral skincare products from Botnal

Skincare doesn’t have to be just for women; men need to pamper themselves too! So, whether you are looking for a Raksha Bandhan gifting guide for your brother or your sister, a hamper of skincare products from Botnal would be your best bet. It will not only show just how much you love your sibling but is also a good way of telling them that you care (without actually having to say it). Products such as On The Rocks Detox Serum, Berry Booster Re-Texturising Essence and Gumica Cleansing Butter are definitely going to make your sibling smile wide this Rakhi, and are going to keep them looking bright and luminous for a long time.

Reflex Play from Fastrack

Fastrack’s newly launched smart watch Reflex Play comes with multiple fitness tracking features, animated watch faces and supports built-in-games. Reflex Play is available at Rs 5,995 to shop on www.amazon.in and is a combination of smart and fashion with an ounce of fun.

Sonata watches

Sonata watches are the perfect choice for gifting your siblings. Available from INR 725/- onwards at their website, these fashionable watches can be paired with every outfit and is bound to add to the sartorial elegance of the festive looks.

Exquisite gifting options from Tata CLiQ Luxury

As you revel in the festivities of Raksha Bandhan with your sibling, honor the bond you share with them through a thoughtful gift. Tata CLiQ Luxury, India’s premier luxury lifestyle platform, offers an exciting selection of brands and products that are ideal for this gifting occasion. They have some exquisite gifting options from the platform that are bound to spark joy and make your sibling feel special! Some of the products you can choose from are the RADO True Square Automatic Open Heart Unisex Watch, CAROLINA HERRERA Very Good Girl EDP & Body Lotion Gift Set with Miniature, MICHAEL KORS Luggage Karlie Medium Leather Satchel, the DE BEERS FOREVERMARK Avaanti Open Bangle, and more.

Personal skincare range from Personal Touch Skincare

This Raksha Bandhan give your sibling a wholesome gift that shows them the love they deserve with Personal Touch Skincare’s specially curated hamper. Pamper them with a skincare set, consisting of products that are non-greasy and non-sticky, which is ideal for this Monsoon season.

NutriGlow Cosmetic’s range of products

Nutriglow is a brand committed to producing the healthiest products and is educating everyone on why organic self-care is so essential. Every range of products you buy from them is made from all natural and certified organic ingredients and is vegan-friendly. They have a wide array of more than 200 products including Haircare and Skincare spread into 4 different series to cater to all segments of society. Find the perfect gift for your sibling without having to worry about the quality because NutriGlow always offers the best.

Trudiance’s range of everyday makeup products

Trudiance’s range of everyday makeup products that you may wear without the worry of harming your skin. In fact, these products go one step further to also treat and nourish the skin! We call it makeup infused with skincare benefits. All their products are mindfully created to include only the good ingredients and keep out the toxins, keeping in mind efficacy as well. They are also vegan and cruelty-free – never tested on animals. You can choose from Everyday Essential, Quick Fix kit, and more.

Organic skincare from Deyga Organics

Deyga Organics Rose Glow Kit is a refreshing collection, handcrafted lovingly with pure ingredients that elegantly combine the daily essentials for your face and indulgent pampering for your body. Deyga’s Rose Glow Kit is a carefully curated 7-step method for taking care of your skin during the day, reducing the environmental impact and rejuvenating your skin. Get an instant rosy glow, and enjoy long-lasting moisture and plumping with our rose infused products. The box Comprises of Rose Pink Clay Soap,Rose Glow Serum, Rose Scrub,Rose & Mulethi Skin Brightening Face Pack, Rose Toner, Rose oil, Rose G Talc-Free Powder.

An Instax Mini 40

A sturdy, classic body with power-packed features, Instax Mini 40 includes programmed electronic shutter, a real image finder with a target spot, automatic exposure control, and a constant firing flash. The ‘Automatic Exposure’ function inevitably detects the ambient light level when the shoot button is pressed and adjusts the shutter speed and flash output according to the situation. It allows users to take well-portrayed images regardless of the circumstances, producing high-quality photo printing right there. As they say, classics never get old, they only get finer. The Instax Mini 40 is just that!

Instax Mini LiPlay

The Instax Mini LiPlay combines the features of a digital point-and-shoot camera and an instant printer, in a single device! It features an LCD display, a SoundRecord feature, and a remote shooting function with the help of the smartphone app. Once you’ve shot a few pictures, you can use the built-in frames and filters on the Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay to jazz up your photos before you print them. The camera’s SoundCapture feature lets you capture up to 10 seconds of audio with the photo and when you print it, it prints a QR code in the photo. This can be scanned later with any smartphone to replay the audio message.

The Instax Mini 11

This magnificent gem helps you to capture precious memories of your loved ones with just one click. And when it comes to its features, you’ll love it all. It has automatic exposure that makes sure no one gets lost in the background and it makes your selfie game strong with its ‘selfie mode’. You can even customize it with straps and jewels. Who doesn’t love pastel colors and subtle tones? It is available in five colors Blush Pink, Sky Blue, Charcoal Gray, Ice White and Lilac Purple colors for INR 5,678.

Planters and Rattan Lamps from Studio Palasa

Popular Bangalore-based handcrafted planters studio, Palasa has got you covered with their range of Planters that celebrates the raw and textural elements of concrete. Design is at the forefront of Palasa’s planters with a focus on technique and materials with earthy and muted tones being the pinnacle features. Besides their remarkable planters, the team at Studio Palasa also offers their recently launched range of Rattan Lamp called ‘Ortus’. The artistic collection of lamps will effortlessly exude tranquility and serenity into any space. Palasa’s Rattan and Bamboo lights are crafted by highly-skilled artisans; each lamp filters a different kind of pattern through the Rattan slats onto your flooring creating a soft illumination and glow in your home. The raw basket weaves of all the Rattan and Bamboo lights will make for a beautiful set-up, and add a unique intimate flair to any room. The organic weaves of each lamp are what makes the Ortus collection special. The rustic and textured handmade bamboo lamps at Studio Palasa ooze a coastal or a bohemian home vibe and aids in creating a laid-back, serene look.

Rx-grade products from Clinikally

Clinikally is a Y Combinator-backed digital health startup that provides Telehealth, AI-enabled treatment plans, and the finest products for skin & hair care. It comprises India’s leading and highly experienced doctors and problem-solvers that are passionate about virtually giving you the best experience for skincare, haircare, and overall wellness. Check out their The Ultimate NIA Serum, Pigment Corrector Cream and Foaming Face Wash.

Fresh ice creams from Pabrai’s Fresh & Naturelle Ice Creams

Combat oily skin via The Pink Foundry’s science-backed skincare

Offering special solutions based on your skin type, its skincare range are targeted to combat a particular skincare concern. Suitable for oily and combination skin, it’s acne-care range for acne-prone skin comprises the Oil Free Niacinamide Matte Moisturiser with Blue Light Protection, Anti Acne Serum, and Acne Spot Corrector gently tackles all the blemishes making it appear smooth and clear with consistent use of the products. Following it with a sunscreen for protection against UV rays is a must. The Pink Foundry’s Tinted Sunscreen – Matte Mineral & Moisturising with SPF 30 is a silky, weightless, creamy mousse that instantly melts into your skin for a non-greasy, matte finish and also doubles as a moisturiser.

Coffee-based skincare goodness by mCaffeine

Rakshabandhan is the time to cherish the brother-sister relationship. So, surprise your sister with some premium gifts that will strengthen your bond with her and make her feel special. Packed with the goodness of caffeine, Kaolin Clay, and Natural sunscreen agents: Almond oil & Vitamin E, the Coffee Powder Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ sunscreen is the highlight of the sunscreen range. It has a stronger SPF 50 PA+++ and offers advanced sun protection. An effective blend of Coffee and Caffeine, the Coffee Powder Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ protects your skin from UV damage for up to 8 hours* and offers a natural sheer finish. Wear alone or over makeup, the built-in brush guarantees smooth and even application.

