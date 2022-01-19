Republic Day deals: The best offers on Amazon and Flipkart are here!

India’s awaiting its 73rd Republic Day on January 26, and with that comes great Republic Day deals on Amazon and Flipkart that we covet!

Cop crazy deals on electronics, apparel, beauty, and much more. Not just some exciting offers, but both Amazon and Flipkart even offer no-cost EMI payment options and additional discounts on exchanges. So, if you’re planning to change your smart TV or want to upgrade your mobile, then now is the time as the sale for Amazon will last till January 20, while the Flipkart one will go on until January 22.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 (January 17 to January 20)

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (with MRP Rs 64,999) is now available at just Rs 55,999.

AmazonBasics Fire TV

Image: Courtesy amazon.in

A 55-inch AmazonBasics Fire TV is selling at Rs 37,699, which earlier costed a whopping Rs 66,000.

2020 Apple MacBook Pro

Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

2020 Apple MacBook Pro 512GB with the new Apple-designed M1 chipset, is available for Rs 1,27,990.

Kama Ayurveda

Images: Courtesy amazon.in

Kama Ayurveda 10 Piece Bestseller Gift Box is selling for just Rs 1,000.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Images: Courtesy Shutterstock

Sony WH-1000XM4 designed with great noise cancelling options is available for Rs 22,990.

Flipkart Big Saving Day (January 17 to January 22)

Apple iPhone 12 mini

Images: Courtesy Shutterstock

Apple iPhone 12 mini 128 GB price has dropped to Rs 54,999 from 64,900.

Apple Watch SE 44mm

Images: Courtesy Shutterstock

Apple Watch SE 44mm has been reduced to Rs 28,900 from MRP Rs 32,900.

Asus VivoBook 15 2021

Images: Courtesy flipkart.com

Asus VivoBook 15 2021 with 512GB SSD, which was originally priced at Rs 50,990, is now selling for Rs 37,990.

LG OLED TV 55 inch

Images: Courtesy flipkart.com

Flipkart is offering a great deal on an LG OLED TV of 55 inch. The smart TV, which was previously worth Rs 2,19,990 is now priced at Rs 99,999.

ARRA Engineered Wood Coffee Table

Images: Courtesy flipkart.com

The price of ARRA Engineered Wood Coffee Table has dropped down to Rs 15,299 from Rs 30,300.

boAt Aavante Bar 2000 160 W Bluetooth Soundbar

Images: Courtesy flipkart.com

boAt Aavante Bar 2000 160 W Bluetooth Soundbar is selling for Rs 7,999 and was earlier priced at Rs 24,990.

Hurry up! Republic Day deals aren’t going to last long!

