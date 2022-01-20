Home > Culture > Events > Sania Mirza’s top 5 wins that made us proud of this tennis world champion
Sania Mirza’s top 5 wins that made us proud of this tennis world champion
20 Jan 2022 02:59 PM

Sania Mirza’s top 5 wins that made us proud of this tennis world champion

Seetama Basu
India’s biggest tennis star Sania Mirza announced yesterday that 2022 will be her last season as a professional athlete.

As soon as the news broke, the former World No. 1 has been making headlines all over the world. But this is not the first time she has grabbed headlines. Here’s looking back at all the times Sania Mirza made the entire nation proud with her achievements.

Sania Mirza and her top achievements

 

When she was the only Indian woman to win a WTA title

Sania Mirza
Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

And not just one, she has two Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) titles to her credit. She won the first time in 2014 when she played alongside Cara Black, and again in 2015, she played alongside Swiss legend Martin Hingis and defended her WTA title.

She has won 14 medals in multi-sports events

Sania Mirza
Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

Yes, 14 medals! Sania Mirza’s collection boasts of six gold medals for the country, seven across different editions of the Asian Games in both women’s and mixed doubles categories. Not just that, she also bagged the silver medal in the Women’s Singles and a bronze medal in the Women’s Doubles in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

Held the World No. 1 title in the Doubles Category

 

Of course, who can forget this moment when in 2015 Sania Mirza was ranked the World No. 1, the highest title by WTA. On April 13, 2015, she reached the peak of her career and that will be forever etched in our minds.

She won 3 Mixed Doubles Grand Slams

Sania Mirza
Image: Courtesy Instagram/saniamirza.r

Holding three Grand Slams in the mixed doubles category, Sania Mirza is a tennis legend in every right. Playing alongside Mahesh Bhupati, Sania won her first two mixed doubles Grand Slams by winning the Australian Open in 2009 and the French Open in 2012. For her third Grand Slam, she played with Brazilian tennis player Bruno Soares in the 2014 US Open.

She also has 3 Grand Slam titles in Women’s Doubles

Sania Mirza
Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

Well, not just in mixed doubles, she has more to her kitty — three Grand Slams in Women’s Doubles. She won all three titles with Martina Hingis by winning Wimbledon in 2015, the 2015 US Open, and also the 2016 Australian Open.

She won her last title less than six months ago

Sania Mirza
Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

Sania Mirza won her last title in September 2021, when she won her 43rd doubles trophy, playing alongside Shuai Zhang at the Ostrava Open.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram and Shutterstock

Seetama Basu

A self-proclaimed plant mom, Sreetama finds joy wherever she sees greenery. The list of other things that bring her joy is pretty long, but writing about them is her way of celebrating them. In love with little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.
