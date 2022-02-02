Spoil yourself silly with these 20 self-love gift ideas this Valentine’s Day

A whole 24 hours of nothing but LOVE may be exhausting, whether you’re in a committed relationship, just out of a breakup, in a situationship, or single. This Valentine’s Day, make the most of it by spoiling yourself. Send those wish list items straight to your shopping cart because self-love is the new #RelationshipGoals, and you deserve it, every day!
Treat yo’self with these Valentine’s Day gifts
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Waffle Maker
- Jo Malone Candle
- Dyson Airwrap
- Carolina Herrera
- Mandira Wirk
- Bath Tray
- Swarovski Tennis Bracelet
- Foreo UFO
- Cocktail and Margarita Machine
- Refuse
- Electric Tea and Coffee Warmer
- Adidas YEEZY
- Air Jordan 1 Dark Marina Blue
- Morphy Richards Espresso Coffee Maker
- Wireless Charger
- Palm Angels
- Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker
- Massage Gun
- Mixology Bartender Kit
- Mini Foosball Table
Gift yourself breakfast in bed this Valentine’s Day. And if you think cooking your own breakfast isn’t fun, you haven’t tried this stuffed-waffle maker yet.
Sure, you could buy yourself a bouquet of flowers that will eventually rot. Or you could also spoil yourself rotten with this super-adorable candle that smells better than a bouquet.
Gift yourself a really easy blowout right at home. This Dyson set has 6 different attachments with barrels to curl and wave, and brushes to control, smooth or add volume to your flat hair. It is light and portable, so it’s easy to take anywhere.
Carolina Herrera’s selection of heady, sensuous scents is perfect when you’re heading out for a sophisticated soiree. The Good Girl Eau de parfum is designed with the discreet complexity of the woman who wears it. It can be worn at home and can be carried along. This parfum is a perfect gift for you.
Whether you’re going on a solo date or meeting up with friends, this gorgeous clutch is practically begging to be taken out for a spin on Valentine’s Day.
If bubble baths are a weekly occurrence (at the very least), pick up one of these bamboo trays to give all of your “me-time” essentials a spot to rest while you’re in the tub. There are even designated spots to keep your tablet, wine glass and candle nice and secure.
Can we take a minute to appreciate this stunning tennis bracelet? The round stones are set in the prong setting, a traditional fine jewellery technique. Thanks to its timeless elegance, the Tennis Bracelet scores style points on every occasion and is ideal for you. Pair with a statement bangle or a watch for a cool, stacked look.
This Valentine’s Day, pamper yourself with the UFO from Foreo, which combines sheet masks with LED light therapy to deliver an advanced at-home facial in 90 seconds. There are three settings on the palm-sized device. Cryo-therapy mode can cool the skin to reduce puffiness and inflammation, but the thermo-therapy mode does the opposite—it heats the skin to promote product penetration. The device takes LED light therapy to a whole new level with eight distinct LED lights.
This cocktail maker allows you to create your favourite drinks at home with the push of a few buttons. Your favourite cocktails are just a button away. Treat yourself with this, because why not?
Splurge some cash and treat yo’self to some graphic decor. This brand aims to empower and voice out every personality by launching a range of products with the most relatable content. Check out their current product line, which consists of quirky posters available in different sizes.
A warm cup of coffee is one of your small joys in life. You can now place your cup on this warmer to keep it at the optimal sipping temperature. The warmer has three temperature settings, allowing you to choose the ideal temperature for your favourite tea.
The adidas Yeezy Slide Resin is made of Resin EVA foam throughout the design to provide lightweight durability. From there, a soft footbed offers an immediate step in comfort. An outsole with accentuated grooves for traction and support wraps the design. It literally feels like a cloud.
The Air Jordan 1 returns in 2022 with OG colour blocking and heritage styling, but adds a new colour to its historical lineage: Dark Marina Blue. While the world-famous Air Jordan 1 stance and shape remain the same, this beloved retro make-up features a new flavour.
Pulling good shots on the Morphy Richards coffee maker is easy, regardless of the kind of beans you might be using. This coffee maker is a 2 Slice Capacity Toasting and Grilling Non-stick Plates 750 W Consumption Power Requirement:230 V, 50 Hz Anti-skid feet Comfortable front handle for carrying it around. A transparent glass carafe allows you to see the final output; Turbo cappuccino nozzle for satisfactory froth; Heat-resistant carafe and lid.
Not only does this dock eliminate the look of messy wires, but it is also extremely handy and portable. Just make sure your smartphone is compatible first.
Hop on the street style trend and grab this super cool Palm Angels long sleeves hooded sweatshirt with bear graphic printed at front.
Upgrade his current Amazon Alexa device with this speaker that offers a thunderous sound from its compact frame.
With six different head attachments, this massager will ensure all of your aching muscles are soothed.
This kit comes with everything a home bartender needs, plus a stylish, modern display stand and cocktail cards to spice up your experience.
Who needs a giant foosball table when you can use this small, portable version anywhere you want?
All images: Courtesy Brands and Shutterstock