Home > Culture > Events > Spoil yourself silly with these 20 self-love gift ideas this Valentine’s Day
02 Feb 2022 08:00 AM

Anushka Narula
A whole 24 hours of nothing but LOVE may be exhausting, whether you’re in a committed relationship, just out of a breakup, in a situationship, or single. This Valentine’s Day, make the most of it by spoiling yourself. Send those wish list items straight to your shopping cart because self-love is the new #RelationshipGoals, and you deserve it, every day! 

Treat yo’self with these Valentine’s Day gifts

Jump To / Table of Contents

Waffle Maker

1 /20

Waffle Maker

Gift yourself breakfast in bed this Valentine’s Day. And if you think cooking your own breakfast isn’t fun, you haven’t tried this stuffed-waffle maker yet.

Waffle Maker
Price:
Rs 2,690
Buy Here
Jo Malone Candle

2 /20

Jo Malone Candle

Sure, you could buy yourself a bouquet of flowers that will eventually rot. Or you could also spoil yourself rotten with this super-adorable candle that smells better than a bouquet.

Jo Malone Candle
Price:
Approx. Rs 5,966
Buy Here
Dyson Airwrap

3 /20

Dyson Airwrap

Gift yourself a really easy blowout right at home. This Dyson set has 6 different attachments with barrels to curl and wave, and brushes to control, smooth or add volume to your flat hair. It is light and portable, so it’s easy to take anywhere.

Dyson Airwrap
Price:
Rs 44,900
Buy Here
Carolina Herrera

4 /20

Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera’s selection of heady, sensuous scents is perfect when you’re heading out for a sophisticated soiree. The Good Girl Eau de parfum is designed with the discreet complexity of the woman who wears it. It can be worn at home and can be carried along. This parfum is a perfect gift for you.

Carolina Herrera
Price:
Rs 7,600
Buy Here
Mandira Wirk

5 /20

Mandira Wirk

Whether you’re going on a solo date or meeting up with friends, this gorgeous clutch is practically begging to be taken out for a spin on Valentine’s Day.

Mandira Wirk
Price:
Rs 14,000
Buy Here
Bath Tray

6 /20

Bath Tray

If bubble baths are a weekly occurrence (at the very least), pick up one of these bamboo trays to give all of your “me-time” essentials a spot to rest while you’re in the tub. There are even designated spots to keep your tablet, wine glass and candle nice and secure.

Bath Tray
Price:
Rs 4,818
Buy Here
Swarovski Tennis Bracelet

7 /20

Swarovski Tennis Bracelet

Can we take a minute to appreciate this stunning tennis bracelet? The round stones are set in the prong setting, a traditional fine jewellery technique. Thanks to its timeless elegance, the Tennis Bracelet scores style points on every occasion and is ideal for you. Pair with a statement bangle or a watch for a cool, stacked look.

Swarovski Tennis Bracelet
Price:
Rs 10,900
Buy Here
Foreo UFO

8 /20

Foreo UFO

This Valentine’s Day, pamper yourself with the UFO from Foreo, which combines sheet masks with LED light therapy to deliver an advanced at-home facial in 90 seconds. There are three settings on the palm-sized device. Cryo-therapy mode can cool the skin to reduce puffiness and inflammation, but the thermo-therapy mode does the opposite—it heats the skin to promote product penetration. The device takes LED light therapy to a whole new level with eight distinct LED lights.

Foreo UFO
Price:
Rs 30,870
Buy Here
Cocktail and Margarita Machine

9 /20

Cocktail and Margarita Machine

This cocktail maker allows you to create your favourite drinks at home with the push of a few buttons. Your favourite cocktails are just a button away. Treat yourself with this, because why not?

Cocktail and Margarita Machine
Price:
Rs 34,975
Buy Here
Refuse

10 /20

Refuse

Splurge some cash and treat yo’self to some graphic decor. This brand aims to empower and voice out every personality by launching a range of products with the most relatable content. Check out their current product line, which consists of quirky posters available in different sizes.

Refuse
Price of framed A5 (print size):
Rs 949
Price of framed A3 (print size):
Rs 1,349
Price of unframed A5 (set of 3)
Rs 749
Buy Here
Electric Tea and Coffee Warmer

11 /20

Electric Tea and Coffee Warmer

A warm cup of coffee is one of your small joys in life. You can now place your cup on this warmer to keep it at the optimal sipping temperature. The warmer has three temperature settings, allowing you to choose the ideal temperature for your favourite tea.

Electric Tea and Coffee Warmer
Price:
Rs 2,345
Buy Here
Adidas YEEZY

12 /20

Adidas YEEZY

The adidas Yeezy Slide Resin is made of Resin EVA foam throughout the design to provide lightweight durability. From there, a soft footbed offers an immediate step in comfort. An outsole with accentuated grooves for traction and support wraps the design. It literally feels like a cloud.

Adidas YEEZY
Price:
Approx. Rs 26,385
Buy Here
Air Jordan 1 Dark Marina Blue

13 /20

Air Jordan 1 Dark Marina Blue

The Air Jordan 1 returns in 2022 with OG colour blocking and heritage styling, but adds a new colour to its historical lineage: Dark Marina Blue. While the world-famous Air Jordan 1 stance and shape remain the same, this beloved retro make-up features a new flavour.

Air Jordan 1 Dark Marina Blue
Price:
Rs 15,495
Buy Here
Morphy Richards Espresso Coffee Maker

14 /20

Morphy Richards Espresso Coffee Maker

Pulling good shots on the Morphy Richards coffee maker is easy, regardless of the kind of beans you might be using. This coffee maker is a 2 Slice Capacity Toasting and Grilling Non-stick Plates 750 W Consumption Power Requirement:230 V, 50 Hz Anti-skid feet Comfortable front handle for carrying it around. A transparent glass carafe allows you to see the final output; Turbo cappuccino nozzle for satisfactory froth; Heat-resistant carafe and lid.

Morphy Richards Espresso Coffee Maker
Price:
Rs 6,795
Buy Here
Wireless Charger

15 /20

Wireless Charger

Not only does this dock eliminate the look of messy wires, but it is also extremely handy and portable. Just make sure your smartphone is compatible first.

Wireless Charger
Price:
Rs 5,800
Buy Here
Palm Angels

16 /20

Palm Angels

Hop on the street style trend and grab this super cool Palm Angels long sleeves hooded sweatshirt with bear graphic printed at front.

Palm Angels
Price:
Approx. Rs 67,135
Buy Here
Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker

17 /20

Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker

Upgrade his current Amazon Alexa device with this speaker that offers a thunderous sound from its compact frame.

Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker
Price:
Rs 24,999
Buy Here
Massage Gun

18 /20

Massage Gun

With six different head attachments, this massager will ensure all of your aching muscles are soothed.

Massage Gun
Price:
Rs 5,400
Buy Here
Mixology Bartender Kit

19 /20

Mixology Bartender Kit

This kit comes with everything a home bartender needs, plus a stylish, modern display stand and cocktail cards to spice up your experience.

Mixology Bartender Kit
Price:
Rs 26,143
Buy Here
Mini Foosball Table

20 /20

Mini Foosball Table

Who needs a giant foosball table when you can use this small, portable version anywhere you want?

All images: Courtesy Brands and Shutterstock

Mini Foosball Table
Price:
Rs 3,599
Buy Here
Valentine's Day Valentine's day gifts
Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
Fashion Beauty

