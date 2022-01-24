Home > Culture > Events > Smriti Mandhana earns the prestigious ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year title
24 Jan 2022

Sreetama Basu
If you’re still reeling from the disappointment of India’s 3-0 loss to South Africa, there’s good news to cheer you up.

It’s coming from the Indian Women’s Cricket Team! As Smriti Mandhana won the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy for being the ICC’s Women’s Cricketer of the Year 2021 across all formats today, congratulatory messages from fans all around the country have started pouring in.

Smriti Mandhana, the woman of the hour

 

Mumbai-born Smriti Mandhana is only the second player, after Australian allrounder Ellyse Perry, to win the highest individual distinction in the women’s overall category of the annual ICC awards more than once.

Before Mandhana, ace cricketer Jhulan Goswami won the same title in 2007 and is the only other Indian woman to have ever bagged this title.

In the limited-overs series against South Africa, where India won just two of the eight matches, Smriti Mandhana scored 80 not out as India chased a target of 158 in the second OD and a 48 not out in the win in the final T20I.

In 2021, ever since India returned to the field on March 7 after almost a year’s absence from the international format of the game, Mandhana scored a total of 855 runs over 22 international matches across three series and held an average of 38.86, hitting one century and five half-centuries along the way.

 

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter to congratulate Smriti Mandhana on this prestigious award.

ICC took to their official Twitter handle too, to announce the news.

Another important thing to note is that no player from the Indian Men’s Cricket team made it to the list this year.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram

Sreetama Basu
