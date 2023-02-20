Taj Mahotsav 2023: All we need to know about the cultural festival

The ten-day cultural festival in Agra, Taj Mahotsav 2023 begins today. It is an amalgamation of art, music, culture, and fairs and will be ideal for a family outing or a visit with friends.

The festival is among the most-awaited events in the city and will be organised at Shilpgram, near the Eastern gate of the Taj Mahal. This annual festival is also a great time to visit Agra, which houses the Taj Mahal – one of the seven wonders of the world. The event will have ample art, crafts, food and cultural performances.

The carnival will also host concerts and fun activities each day. World-renowned artistes such as Indian Ocean, Amit Mishra, Maithili Thakur and Harshdeep Kaur will take to the stage to mesmerise audiences with their musical prowess. The festival is also hosting over 400 acclaimed artisans from across the country, who will set up stalls selling local wares from their region. These include wood and stone carvings from Tamil Nadu, bamboo and cane work from the Northeast, marble and zardozi from Agra, traditional chikan work from Lucknow, and carpets and shawls from Kashmir, to name a few.

Taj Mahotsav 2023: Ticket price, venue, and other details

Set against the backdrop of the magnificent Taj, the festival is organised by the Taj Mahotsav Committee every year. The festivities will not only attract people from Agra and the rest of Uttar Pradesh, but also from nearby cities and regions such as Delhi NCR. Here are all the details you need about the festival:

Main Venue: Shilpgram (Near Eastern Gate, Taj Mahal)

Other venues: Sur Sadan Auditorium, Sadar Bazaar, ‘I Love Agta’ points

Dates: February 20, 2023, till March 1, 2023

Tickets: INR 50 per person (for adults); free entry for children up to five years and foreigners; INR 500 for a group of 100 children in school uniform (free entry for up to two teachers with this group)

