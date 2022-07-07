Enjoy fun rides at The Wonder Carnival coming to Gurugram for 3 weeks

If you are looking forward to spending some quality time with your mains, look no further than The Wonder Carnival 2022, to be held in Gurugram from July 9th to 31st. Details inside.

Get ready for a super-fun experience at The Wonder Carnival Gurugram 2022

The party-loving residents of Gurugram and Delhi-NCR have another reason to venture out after a hard day’s work. The three-week-long fun-filled family fiesta – The Wonder Carnival, is just around the corner. The cheerful carnival will be held at Gurugram’s Leisure Valley Grounds from July 9th to 31st. Expect a gala time with your little ones every evening from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

On offer at the carnival are thrilling amusement rides like the Ferris Wheels, Pirate Ship, Revolving Tower, Carousel, Moon Coaster, Striking Cars, Tora Tora Ride, Hammer Ride, and Chair-O-Plane, among others. Then there’s the spooky haunted house for the brave-hearted.

Your kids will have a gala time thanks to the carnival games and joyous activities. The carnival will also feature food and drink stalls, and stage performances by homegrown artists. It doesn’t get more wholesome. Does it?

So, mark your calendars, get your munchkins dressed up in their best monsoon-friendly outfits, and head out to Leisure Valley Grounds this July.

The Information

Event: The Wonder Carnival

Venue: The Leisure Valley Grounds, Sector 29, Gurugram

Timings: 5:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Dates: July 9th-31st

Entry fee: Rs 99 onwards

Tickets can be booked by visiting the link in the Instagram bio of @thewondercarnival.

Hurry up and grab their special offer of Entry+Any 3 rides only at Rs 299.

You may also visit Paytm Insider for tickets.

Feature and hero image (representational) courtesy: Shutterstock