No Christmas plans? These are the best things to do in Mumbai this December

While some might be busy with weddings in the days and weeks to come, others are still be looking for fun plans. We’ve created a list of things to do in Mumbai in December you must not miss.

Mumbai is a fun-filled city with things to do almost every day, regardless of the time of year or month. Whether you are looking to get into the arts or something festive, you’ll find it all in the city of Mumbai. Each event in Mumbai is unique, adding its own touch for everyone to enjoy. We have curated a list of events you could attend, keeping everyone in mind.

Things to do in Mumbai in December: Christmas events, workshops, and more

BrewDog Midtown Mumbai Festive Feast

Who doesn’t love some good Christmassy food, especially days earlier? BrewDog is starting a festive feast that will go on till December 24. This feast will include appetizers, burgers, mains, desserts, and Christmas cocktails, a perfect mix to celebrate the holidays. They will also host a special Christmas Brunch on December 25 and 26. This event in Mumbai will leave you satisfied after enjoying such a hearty feast.

Date: December 10-24, 2021 (Friday-Sunday)

Time: 12 pm to 12 am

Venue: BrewDog Midtown Mumbai, Lower Parel

Christmas is Here Canvas Painting Workshop

Get your inner artists out this Saturday at the Christmas is here canvas painting workshop by Bombay Drawing Room. This workshop is a great stress-buster and will allow you to create art without prior experience. This workshop will leave you without any anxieties and with a piece of art that you made. Such workshops are an example of how versatile are the events in Mumbai.

Date: December 11, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 3 pm to 6 pm

Venue: Pot Pourri, Chembur

Resin Art Workshop

Resin art is another form of stress-buster, where you can release yourself of any tension and focus on the art. Using resin art, in this workshop by HobbyStation, you will be able to create your very own home decor, keychains, earrings, or whatever you prefer. The best part is, you can now have a piece of your work to showcase at home. You will be taught and involved in this intriguing art from scratch at this event in Mumbai.

Date: December 12, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 5:30 pm onwards

Venue: HobbyStation Studio, Andheri (W)

Fashion Affair – Wedding, Lifestyle & Home Decor Shopping Fest

We haven’t forgotten all the avid-fashion lovers while creating a list of things to do in Mumbai in December. This shopping fest is what you need for your retail-therapy indulgence. It is going to be your one-stop shopping destination with an array of wedding, lifestyle and home decor items. It’ll host the most comprehensive collection of ethnic, bridal, designer fashion wear, purses, home decor, and more. You name the item you’re looking for, and this is where you’ll find it.

Date: December 11-13, 2021 (Saturday-Monday)

Time: 10:30 am- 7:00 pm

Venue: World Trade Center, Cuffe Parade

Flamingo Boat Safari

Mumbai Musafir brings you the Flamingo boat safari, an exciting safari to see the beautiful flamingos in their natural habitat. Flamingos are usually here from October to March, so this is the perfect time to catch them. This fun-filled event in Mumbai can be enjoyed with your friends and family, as kids would love it too. You’ll get to enjoy this sight with different people, like a mini picnic of its own.

Date: December 11, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 4:00 pm- 6:30 pm

Venue: Airoli Creek, Thane

Pinwheel Project- Christmas Edit

The Pinwheel Project is Mumbai’s premier luxury exhibition for fashion-forward kids and moms. This exclusive exhibition showcases everything from clothing, accessories, bedding, toys, and other premium goods. The goal of this event in Mumbai is to provide an aesthetic and well-curated forum where people can shop from trusted and approved vendors. This event is geared specifically towards kids ages 0-14. With Christmas just around the corner, now is the time to get all your gifts for kids and toddlers.

Date: December 16, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 11:00 am- 8:00 pm

Venue: Blue Sea, Worli

Sunset Cinema Club SkyCinema- Date Night

Movies and TV shows that show people going to drive-in movies always make you wonder if you’d be able to experience such a moment. Well, Sunset Cinema Club has granted every person’s dream of doing that. There’s a screening of two iconic films, one from Hollywood and one from Bollywood. Any guesses? It’ll be the screening of none other than Pretty Woman starring Julia Child and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starring Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin. Grab your popcorn and get watching this weekend at this event in Mumbai.

Date: December 11-12, 2021 (Saturday-Sunday)

Time: 7:30 pm- 10:00 pm

Venue: IBIS Mumbai, Vikhroli

