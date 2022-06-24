Things to do this weekend for a perfect end to June

If you’re wondering how to jazz up your June end social calendar, check out this list of things to do during the weekend and make your plans, ASAP!



Events to attend this weekend for a perfect end to June

Global Padyatra with Chef Vicky Ratnani @Kakapo, Delhi

Inspired by seasonal produce, the Global Padyatra menu by Chef Vicky Ratnani is an homage to slow summer days. Including international delicacies such as Korean flavoured sliders, Spanish Gambas a la Plancha elevated with a fiery mango romesco, Butternut Squash made into a boti kebab with a gorgonzola kulcha – the menu boasts of bespoke dishes combining the best of Indian and international flavours into one.

When: June 24 and 25, 2022

Where: Kakapo, Ambawatta One, Mehrauli, New Delhi

Time: 7:30 pm onwards

Prices: As per the a-la carte menu

Pre-book your table at +91 98991 18943

KLAP Delhi’s special picnic basket menu

Inspired by the ever-changing Delhi weather and a cloudy June, Chef Gurmehar Sethi has curated a delectable KLAPPY PICNIC menu, complete with toasted sourdough, fresh avocadoes and spicy Hijiki chicken, delicious jams and spreads, and summer currant (phalsa) cocktails.

When: Till June 30, 2022

Where: KLAP, Khan Market, New Delhi

Prices: As per a-la carte

Nouvelle Indian Fare, a one-off POP-UP Food Event at Café Breeze, Gurugram

The Nouvelle Indian Fare, presented by Chef Richa Johri, promises the enchanting food of India with a distinctly international palette. The chef, along with Ahuja Residences, is presenting this pop-up meni at Cafe Breeze, the all-day dining restaurant at Hotel AIR – Conscious Living by Ahuja Residences, in Gurugram. This is definitely among the things to do this weekend, especially if you love interesting flavour combinations and experimental foods.

When: June 24, 2022 – July 2, 2022

Where: Café Breeze, Hotel AIR, Gurugram Phase 2

Time: Lunch: 12:00 pm to 2:45 pm; Dinner: 7:00 pm to 10:45 pm

Cocktail Explorer Festival, Delhi

Cocktail Explorer Festival is set to come to Delhi this weekend. The music pool-meets-magic-mixology event will take guests on a whimsical journey. All of the craft cocktails will be made with Gin, Tequila, Vodka, Rum, Whiskey, and other spirits. What’s more, you can also shop for jewellery and clothes by your favourite homegrown brands as you sip on some special boozy beverages crafted just for you!

When: June 26, 2022

Where: Aqua Bar, The Park Hotel, Delhi

Price: Female Stag Entry – free until 7.00 pm; couple entry – INR 2,000; male stag entry – INR 2,000

KICA by Nykaa Fashion & Knox’s First-Ever Animal Flow Beginner Session, Delhi

The women only event is set to introduce you to beginner-friendly, open to all, Animal Flow sessions! Curated by Knox studio along with certified trainers Somaditya Sen, Faraz Pallipat, and Ishan Lall, this will be an expert-supervised session, designed to get your serotonin juices flowing. The workout involves ground-based movement incorporating elements from various bodyweight-training disciplines, and is a fun, challenging workout that can be easily done at home.

When: June 26, 2022

Where: Studio Ekko, Metro Pillar 173, 2, Global Avenue, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Rd, Aya Nagar, New Delhi

Time: 12:00 pm to 2:30 pm

Price: INR 700

Book your slots here.

Horn OK Please, Delhi

After two long years, One of Delhi’s most popular food festivals, Horn OK Please – The Happiest Food Festival, is back with its eighth edition. The bigger, better event promises scrumptious food and pop ups, fleas, music and a lot more for guests to indulge in, as they unwind and relax.

When: June 24 – June 26, 2022

Where: JLN Stadium, Delhi

Time: 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Tickets: INR 499 onwards

Book your tickets here.

Tinder’s Queer Made Weekend, Delhi

This Pride Month, Tinder has partnered with Gaysi Family to host a Queer Made Weekend, a two-day festival showcasing products and services from queer entrepreneurs and business owners. The festival is a space dedicated to celebrating, supporting, and amplifying businesses and products made, owned, and/or run by India’s LGBTQIA+ community. From fashion to art, merch and more, find everything here, along with promises of the utmost fun!

When: June 25 – June 26, 2022

Where: DLF Promenade Hub

Time: 4:30 pm onwards

RSVP here.

Astro Camp with Starscapes, Mukteshwar

Among the things to do this weekend are guided night sky tours, sun observations, and planetary parades, at Mukteshwar. Starscapes, India’s leading Astro tourism company, is hosting an Astro Camp in the region, which will feature a host of astronomy-related activities that offer an out-of-this-world experience, quite literally!

Where: Astro Camp, Sagarkhet, Mukteshwar

When: June 15 – June 30, 2022

Ticket: INR 300 onwards

Call: +91 96673 07015 (to book your slots)

Book online here.

Kebab Trail: A Melting Pot Culture, Gandhinagar

Diya, the Indian speciality restaurant at The Leela Gandhinagar, has introduced a special menu called ‘Kebab Trail’, curated by Chef Javed and Executive Chef Ashis Rout. The culinaray trail offers a delectable spread of mouthwatering vegetarian and non-vegetarian kebabs from across the country, all in one place. Indulge in delicacies such as Nawabi Kakori, Bhatti Ka Murgh, Mahi Rubayat and more. The Kebab Trail Details:

When: June 17 – June 26, 2022 (Friday to Sunday)

Where: Diya, The Leela Gandhinagar

Time: 7:00 pm to 10:30 pm

Price: INR 2,000 plus taxes (vegetarian); INR 2,500 plus taxes (non-vegetarian)

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Elevate/Unsplash

