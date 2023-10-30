Celebrate Dhanteras with timeless silver gift items for your loved ones

Dhanteras, the auspicious occasion ushers in Diwali, and is steeped in tradition, culture and tales from Hindu mythology. The custom of investing in silver items (as well as other precious metals like gold ) on this special day symbolises wealth, prosperity, and the blessings of good fortune.

Known as ‘Dhanvantari Trayodashi, it marks the day when Lord Dhanvantari, the divine physician, emerged from the celestial ocean with the elixir of life. During the churning of the ocean, people also believe that the goddess of wealth, Goddess Lakshmi, was born. Hence, the act of purchasing gold and silver items, such as coins, silver jewellery or utensils, is believed to usher prosperity into the home. This Dhanteras, explore our selection of timeless silver gift items, each of them radiating thoughtfulness and best wishes for your loved ones.

Image: Courtesy Episode Silver

Why do people consider buying silver items auspicious on Dhanteras

Consider gifting and buying silver for Dhanteras, the first day of the five-day Diwali festival for numerous reasons:

Increases wealth and prosperity

Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali, a time associated with prosperity. Purchasing pure silver items on this day not only invokes the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Kuber, the deities of wealth but also brings financial abundance into the home.

Symbol of purity

Closely tied to the concept of purity and illumination, silver is thought to ward off negative energies and usher in positivity and purity, making it a fitting addition to the festivities.

Worthwhile investment

Silver is not just symbolic; it also serves as a form of investment. Buying pure silver gifts on Dhanteras also secures one’s financial future. In times of need, you can rely on it as a tangible asset.

Traditional practices

Traditionally, Dhanteras is the day when people purchase new utensils made of pure silver or other metals. During the celebrations, you can use these items to prepare special dishes, further highlighting the importance of silver in the festival’s customs.

Image: Courtesy Idolkart/Amazon

Top spiritual idols to buy for your home

Here are some Hindu deity idols that you can consider buying this Dhanteras as pure silver gift items:

Goddess Lakshmi

Lord Ganesha

Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva

Lord Krishna

Goddess Kamdhenu

Image: Courtesy Episode Silver

Best silver gifts for your loved ones this Dhanteras

Some of the best ideas for silver gifts on Dhanteras include:

Silver idols

Idols of deities such as Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Krishna, Goddess Kamdhenu or any other preferred deity are a classic and auspicious choice. They can be used for ritual worship or as decorative pieces.

Silver coins

Pure silver coins with religious motifs are a meaningful present on auspicious occasions such as Dhanteras, serving both as a symbol of blessings and a wise investment choice.

Kitchen Items

Gift options in the form of elegant kitchen utensils, cutlery, plates and bowls not only enhance the culinary experience but also add an auspicious touch, making them perfect for special occasions and festivals.

Puja Items

Exquisite pure silver choices, such as intricately crafted puja sets featuring incense holders and conch shells can bring a profound sense of spirituality to sacred rituals. You can choose silver-plated gifts such as puja thalis and delicately carved diyas to light up your loved ones’ homes.

Jewellery boxes

Silver jewellery boxes, adorned with intricate craftsmanship, make for thoughtful and elegant presents, ideal for Dhanteras, weddings or any special occasion. These not only serve as beautiful storage caskets but also enhance a collection of valuable keepsakes.

Home decor

During Dhanteras, weddings or any special occasion, silver gift items in the form of home decor, including candle holders, wall hangings and figurines, can bring an elegant and spiritual touch to a living space.

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change)

(Hero Image Credits: Giva/ Amazon and Featured Image Credits: Idolkart)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Why do people buy silver on Dhanteras?

The day is considered an auspicious one to acquire silver and other precious metals such as gold. Silver also has a connection with purity, reflection, and positivity. By buying silver coins on Dhanteras, people seek to invite blessings for wealth and prosperity, and protection from negative energies. You can also consider investing in silver coins as they are affordable and can give good returns in the long run.

– Is it good to give a silver coin on Dhanteras?

Yes, gifting a silver coin on Dhanteras is a thoughtful and auspicious gesture. As Silver coins are a symbol of good fortune and prosperity, they are a valuable and timeless choice.

– Why do we celebrate Dhanteras?

Dhanteras, also known as Dhanvantari Trayodashi, is celebrated as the beginning of the Diwali festival. We worship Lord Dhanvantari, who brought the elixir of life and sought blessings from Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber, the deities of wealth and prosperity. It is a time to invite wealth, well-being and abundance into our lives.

-What is the benefit of gifting silver on Dhanteras?

Gifting silver on Dhanteras brings blessings of wealth and prosperity. According to Hindu mythology, gold and silver protect you from bad omens and negative vibes. Silver is also an auspicious and symbolic gift choice associated with purity, reflection and positivity. The festival’s spirit comes alive in the gleam of silver, illuminating our homes and hearts. Additionally, it serves as a valuable investment, retaining its worth over time.

– What should I buy on Dhanteras besides silver?

While silver is a popular choice, you can also consider purchasing items made of gold, platinum, bronze, copper and brass. Additionally, you can buy new household appliances or perform acts of charity as a way to celebrate and bring positive energy into your home. The key is to choose items that hold personal significance and resonate with your intentions for the festival.