Making us sweat at home with their flexes, skills and sportsmanship are these Olympians at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic.

With the Olympics well underway, a lot of the content that we have seen online is about daily events. However, there’s no denying that there has been plenty of excitement over who is competing in these events. Here are the hottest male Olympians that have been dominating our Instagram feed and inspiring us with their — err — sportsmanship. You know what we mean.

Male Olympians to follow on Instagram —

Pita Taufatofua

This taekwondo player broke the internet at the last Olympics in Rio and did it once again during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. Taufatofua made history this year as the first person to compete in three straight Olympics in a row. Although he is out of the games now, we can’t wait to see what he has in store for us next year.

Daiya Seto

Japanese competitive swimmer Daiya Seto has taken part in many events in this year’s Olympic games. Having swum in the 200m butterfly, the 400m, and the 200m individual medley. He achieved high rankings for most of his events and we have a feeling he’ll be back reaching for gold next time.

Julio Rodríguez

Stepping up for the Dominican Republic is baseball player Julio Rodríguez. Rodríguez signed with the Seattle Mariners at the age of 16. This is just the start of his career, but the talented athlete is already making waves.

Rui Hachimura

This basketball player towered above the Japanese team during the opening ceremony. Representing the host country, this male Olympian is currently signed with the Washington Wizards in the NBA. We understand why Japan has asked him to be the face of this year’s basketball team.

Caeleb Dressel

This male Olympian is one of the reasons why we can’t keep our eyes off of the USA men’s swimming team. He has recently set a new Olympics record not because of how attractive he is but for his unbeatable time in the 100m freestyle. Catch him reaching for gold during his next race.

Kim Ji Wook

Kim Ji Wook is a diver representing the Republic of Korea in this year’s Olympics. Diving alongside Kim Su-ji, he was taking part in the 3m springboard synchronised mixed diving competition. Although they did not rank, both have plans to return to the world stage in the next Olympics competition.

Noël van’t End

We’re not new to Noël van’t End. This Olympian represented the Netherlands in the Rio Olympics four years prior. Holding multiple gold medals for Judo, we know this male Olympian is up to so much more.

Hifume Abe

Hifume Abe is part of a history-making family, as two of the Abe siblings won gold medals within the same day. Representing Japan in Judo, Hifume Abe won big in a judo match against Vazha Margvelashvili. This Judoka still has more in store for us and we can’t wait to see what it is.

Tom Daley

Starting at just 14, Tom Daley has been appearing at the Olympics since the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He has gone for gold many times, but after 13 years of competing, Daley finally won his first gold in the men’s synchronised 10-meter platform event alongside Matty Lee. You can watch his rise to fame and everything behind the scenes at the Olympics on his YouTube channel.

Ítalo Ferreira

This Brazilian male olympian has made history. Ferreira became the first person representing Brazil to win a gold medal in surfing. We can’t wait to see what he has in store next.

Denis Petrashov

This Kyrgystan Olympian is part of the swim team. Currently holding the Kyrgyzstani records in all breaststroke events, he has taken part in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics events. Coming from a swimming family, it’s safe to say that it’s in his blood.

