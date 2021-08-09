We aren’t surprised that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was packed with pop-culture Easter eggs. After all, it’s taking being held at the very birthplace of anime.

The world knows Japan as the originator of exceptional animes, mangas, video games. Since Tokyo 2020 has kicked off, we’ve seen some viral moments of people showing appreciation for the Japanese pop culture. And these moments have absolutely made the long-awaited Tokyo 2020 more colourful. If you missed out, don’t worry. Here are some of our favourite pop culture moments from Tokyo 2020.

Avatar Hairstyle

The Dutch windsurfer Kiran Badloe pays a tribute to Aang, the anime character from Avatar: The Last Airbender regarded as a true wind master. With this hairstyle, he hopes the spirit of Aang will make the wind be in his favour.

Jiraiya Cosplay

The Olympics TV presenter dressed up as Jiraiya from the Naruto Shippuden series, and there’s no reason why the animanga fans aren’t loving. It’s one of the best highlights from the third day of Tokyo 2020.

Naruto and Sakura Cosplay

Another moment of joy for all the Naruto Shippuden fans. Two Brazilian reporters cosplayed as Naruto and Sakura for the broadcast of a sports channel in Brazil. These two have pretty much outed

Not only is it a tribute to Tokyo 2020, but also the love for Japanese pop culture.

Studio Ghibli’s short Olympic-themed Short Anime Film

In collaboration with the International Olympic Committee, ex-Ghibli staff have reunited to produce a short anime film Tomorrow’s Leaves for Tokyo 2020. Directed by Yoshiyuki Momose, it runs for 8 minutes and tells a story of children competing against one another with the Olympic spirit.

[Hero Image Credit: Tomorow’s Leaves/International Olympics Committee; Featured Image Credit: Kiran Badloe via Instagram]

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok