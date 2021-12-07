Home > Culture > Events > UAE declares a Saturday-Sunday weekend, starting January 2022
UAE declares a Saturday-Sunday weekend, starting January 2022
UAE declares a Saturday-Sunday weekend, starting January 2022

Sreetama Basu
UAE declares a Saturday-Sunday weekend, starting January 2022
UAE declares a Saturday-Sunday weekend, starting January 2022

What has the UAE now got in common with the rest of the world? The UAE weekend is now going to be the standard Saturday-Sunday, in tune with the rest of the world.

Starting from January 1, 2022, the UAE government will adopt the model of following its weekend on Saturday and Sunday, along with Friday, which is an Islam holy day, being a half-day. The UAE and other Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia, currently follow a Sunday-Thursday working week.

What does the new UAE weekend routine aim to do?

The decision by the government to implement this new workday-weekend rule is to boost productivity at work and at giving employees a better work-life balance.

Dubai. Representative Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

The government of UAE also took to Twitter to announce the news.

The state news agency Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM, reported that this new system will be applied to all federal government entities with working hours from 7:30 am till 3:30 pm. But there was no mention of how this will impact the nation’s private sector and offices.

Another notable factor in the government’s announcement is that the Friday sermons and prayers will be held after 1:15 pm throughout the year. There is also a possibility of flexible working hours, with provisions for working from home on Fridays.

Nabil Alyousuf, chief executive officer of Dubai-based International Advisory Group said, “This will align the UAE with global markets and make it easier for international corporations to do business.”

Back in 2006, the UAE government had moved its weekends from Thursday and Friday to Friday and Saturday and this measure turned out to be quite beneficial for them.

Sreetama Basu
