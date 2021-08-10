7 upcoming offline and online events in India you must bookmark now!

It seems like forever when we think of the last time we attended an event. The pandemic had robbed the joys of going out and enjoying something together. But, with restrictions easing, the thrill of events is slowly making a comeback. Some organisers are also taking full advantage of the online mode and are trying to bring the best people to your screens. We have curated a list of the most interesting online and offline events happening around the country in the coming days.

Swaraag is a Rajasthani Folk fusion band that will be performing at Saga restaurant in Gurugram. The band is known for bringing the traditional tunes of Rajasthani music and mixing them with modern musical instruments to create a soothing fusion. The band has played in various shows across India. Swaraag experiments with Indian folk, Sufi fusion, and western music. With every new composition, they try to bring something new for the audience. This event will delight your senses with unique music, delicious food, and indulgent drinks at the lavishly appointed Saga.

When: Friday, August 20, 8:00 pm

Where: Saga – Cuisines of India, Vatika Atrium, Sector 53, Golf course Road, Gurugram (Gurgaon), NCR 122022, India.

Price: Rs 1,000

If you love playing with your camera and if you reside in Hyderabad, this two-hour workshop should be on your cards. Basics of Photography, as the name suggests, will acquaint you with various photography genres like wildlife, landscape, artistic, among others. The course will also help you understand the basics of cameras and related gear. Photofountain is confident that by the end of this short course you would be able to choose the right camera settings and select the best quality image across different photography genres.

When: August 11 to September 29, 2021 (Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 7:00 am)

Where: Kalyan Cricket Academy, Vishal Towers, Plot No.22, Madhavaram Heights, Kukatpally, Near Ramalayam Road, Hyderabad, Telangana 500072, India.

Price: Rs 3,000

While you still can’t travel to big-ticket music festivals, Bacardi is giving you the opportunity to bring the festival to your house. Casa BACARDÍ is a whole new world set up on Sansar – the social virtual reality platform. Here, you can watch your favourite artist perform, play games with your friends, and even make connections with new people. Basically, do everything that a music festival demands but from the comfort of your own house. With stars like Tesher, MC Altaf, Tsumyoki, Natasha Diggs, and Tanmay Bhatt taking the role of the host, this event is unlikely to compromise on any fun.

When: August 20, 6:00 pm

Where: Online

Price: Rs 99 onwards

What’s better than exploring Goa at a leisurely pace on a bicycle? BLive, the pioneers of e-bike tours in India, have a series of Goa tours where you can rent their electric bicycle and explore. The tour of Panjim explores the city’s vibrant culture, stunning architecture, and beautiful scenery. The guided tour starts at the historic Altinho Hill and the journey ahead promises to be full of fascinating facts and interesting anecdotes about the Panjim. Foodies need not worry either as good Goan food is a part of the tour!

When: Monday to Saturday at 9:00 am and 3:30 pm

Where: Starts at Santa Monica Jetty

Price: Rs 3,000

Skandagiri Sunrise Trek by Namma Trip

Skandagiri, previously known as Kalwarbetta or Kalvara Durga, is a mountain fortress located 70 km north of Bengaluru. This is a night trek and a challenging one as you have to deal with treacherous terrain on your way to the summit. The top of the hill contains ruins of a fort. There is also an old temple. While it all might seem spooky and the trek in the darkness is certainly not easy, as the light falls, you will be rewarded with a spectacular view of the sun rising out of the clouds. For that one sight alone, this adventure-filled trek is absolutely worth it.

When: Friday, August 13

Where: Meeting point is Gopalan Arcade, Mysore Road, Kenchenhalli, RR Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560098, India

Price: Rs 1,249

Ever since the Work From Home culture has started, we have become too attached to our screens and lost the touch with nature. Nature therapy or ecotherapy is a practice of connecting with nature in a manner that boosts our growth and well being. This workshop aims to suggest some ways in which we can explore our relationship with our workplace with nature-based activities and enhance our connection with whatever nature we have around us. The workshop will be conducted by a psychotherapist who sees nature as a form of therapy.

When: August 21, 12:00 pm

Where: Online

Price: Rs 800

As kids, watercolours elated us, and we never missed an opportunity to bring out wonderful abstract paintings with them. You can relive that nostalgia and also learn the art of watercolour painting with this workshop. Taught by painter Debolina Majumdar, the session aims to get you acclimatised with the basic strokes of brush and colour mixing. Basic art supplies are all you need to get started with the training.

When: August 13, 4:00 pm

Where: Online

Price: Rs 449

Image: Courtesy Respective Organizers; Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy Courtesy BLive