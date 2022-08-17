After a successful Gurugram run, Wonder Carnival is now in Chandigarh till September 4

Wonder Carnival, which graced Gurugram’s Leisure Valley until July 31, is in now Chandigarh till September 4. Here are all the details!

Chandigarh, have you heard? Starting August 16, the Wonder Carnival, which was set up in Gurugram’s Leisure Valley till a couple of weeks back, is in your city, offering the best of fun and games and the most delectable finger foods!

Wonder Carnival Chandigarh: All the details

The carnival promises fun and games not only for adults, but the young ones, too. The three-week-long event will allow you to indulge in carnival rides, delicious food and lots of activities that you and your little ones will be able to enjoy together.

The carnival is on till September 4, and will be open between 5:00 pm and 11:00 pm every evening. Enjoy fun amusement park rides such as the Ferris Wheel, Striking Cars, Moon Coasters, and a lot more with your friends and family. The carnival is being hosted at the Carnival Ground opposite Sector 34-A Gurudwara, and is an approachable place for people not only from Chandigarh but Mohali and Panchkula as well.

And here’s calling out not just Chandigarhwallahs, but those from nearby cities, too. In case you missed visiting the festivities in Gurugram, grab your tickets and turn a weekend into a fun visit exploring the best of Chandigarh as well as the super fun carnival (we’re looking at you, Delhi-NCRites!).

Event details:

What: The Wonder Carnival

When: August 15, 2022 – September 4, 2022

Where: Carnival Ground, Opposite Sector 34-A Gurudwara, Chandigarh

Timings: 5:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Ticket price: INR 99 onwards

