What is White Day, the alter-ego of Valentine’s Day celebrated in East Asian countries?

Every year, Japan and a few other countries like Korea, China, and Taiwan go all out to celebrate love on two separate days spread a month apart. And the modus operandi for both is deeply-rooted in the cultural and societal practices of these communities. We’re taking a look at what White Day, the East Asian alter-ego of the globally popular Valentine’s Day, is all about.

In the days preceding February 14, the world is bombarded with red roses, exotic chocolate creations, boozy beverages with aphrodisiacal ingredients, and crimson-hued gift boxes. Shops and online retail stores are thronged by couples looking for the perfect material expressions of their love. However, in certain East Asian countries, these exciting deals cater solely to women, who set aside a considerable budget to buy chocolates and other presents, for their friends, family, bosses, and romantic partners. A month later, the men in their lives return the favour, albeit through confectionery, flowers, and jewellery in different shades of white.

White Day is all about giving and receiving

White Day is a retail holiday that’s underscored by men buying presents for the women in their lives, in response to them doing the same on Valentine’s Day. Although the former isn’t as popular as the latter, reports suggest that in 2014, it was nearly a US$ 578 million (Rs 4,358 crore) market.

The gifts women give on Valentine’s Day include tomo-choco (or sweets) for their girlfriends, giri choco (obligatory sweets) for their coworkers and acquaintances, and honmei choco (fancy sweets) for that special someone. Homemade goodies are quite common with many batch-making chocolates and cookies and packaging them in the days before February 14.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magda Sleepy (@buiiki_kaesu)

By the time March 14 arrives, it’s the turn of men to give back to the women who’d made all that effort. Common presents include cookies, candies, and chocolates. Romantic partners often receive more elaborate and expensive gifts like fine chocolates, clothes, or jewellery, ideally in shades of white.

These gender-specific holidays intend to offer the experience of giving and receiving to everyone. However, they also point to a greater time-honoured tradition which dictates that a person must reciprocate if they are given a gift. Most East Asian countries highly value social and professional relationships, with several established codes of conduct that affect dynamics at work and interpersonal relationships. Naturally, they bled right into these unofficial holidays as well.

The origin story involves marshmallows

There are several different reports around the conception of White Day. One states that it began as a Japanese holiday in 1978 that gave men the chance to express gratitude for the gifts they received on February 14. Another similar story ties it to a Japanese confectionery company. The story goes that Ishimura Manseido, an executive in Zengo Ishimura was reading a woman’s magazine for inspiration when he stumbled upon a letter from a woman who found it unfair that women put in their best efforts on Valentine’s Day, but men were not obligated to reciprocate. She further added that women would appreciate anything in return, from a handkerchief to a marshmallow.

Manseido responded by addressing the issue at a company meeting, stating that they should look into inventing a special day for men, so they could express their gratitude. To mark the day, he came up with a signature sweet treat, made with marshmallow paste and chocolate stuffed inside. He further asked his female employees to choose a day for women to be treated, and you guessed it, March 14 came out on top. And so, in cooperation with a local department store Iwataya, the first “Marshmallow Day” was celebrated. The store later suggested a more subtle, open-ended name, “White Day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonella Enrica Gramone (@lettricedinuvole)

Observing its growing popularity, the National Confectionery Industry Association is believed to have decided that all confectionery companies could observe White Day, giving rise to the tradition that it is today. Marshmallows continue to be a popular gifting option on this alternate Valentine’s Day. Chocolates and other tangible gifts in white showed up in the aisles of stores and South Korea and Taiwan soon hopped on the bandwagon.

Interestingly, Valentine’s Day was reportedly also a marketing strategy concocted in the 1950s by Japanese confectionery companies, who sold it as a day when women could confess their love to that special someone, without facing societal repercussions. Thus began the practice of women expressing their affection to men on the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Jay (@starlightjj)

Today, men are expected to generously reciprocate this gesture, especially the ones from their partners. Bonus points if that generosity comes in white, Instagrammable packaging. White Day also sees a lot of couples heading out on romantic dates or sharing a meal at home together.

White day might soon fade to black

Despite the hype around the day and the scores of discounts and deals that show up around it each year, research has found that fewer people have been participating in both Valentine’s Day and White Day. In part, this has been attributed to growing prices of commodities, the burden of societal obligations, and a subtle shift away from heteronormative societal norms in these countries, particularly Japan.

With a downward trend in gifting, White Day might soon become a thing of distant memory. That said, if you’re single this year and have major FOMO due to all the loved-up Valentine’s Day events around you, South Korea has something special just for you. Every year on April 14, a month after White Day, the country celebrates Black Day, which is marked by single people digging into noodles with black bean sauce, also known as jajangmyeon.