What’s happening this week: Christmas fairs in Bangalore, Delhi & Mumbai

The Christmas fever is still on, and it’s not even here yet. Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai are killing it on the Christmas front with exciting events this week. Here are some you can attend.

The month of December is all about Christmas and the joy of celebrating it. Each city is getting ready, hosting events and fairs every week. There are activities for everyone at these events. It’s like a countdown to Christmas, gearing everyone for the special day. Whether you’re in Bangalore, Delhi or Mumbai, check out these Christmas fairs and more happening in your city.

Christmas fairs and more in Bangalore:

Christmas Wonderland Night Market

Those in Mumbai and Delhi have already experienced the Christmas Wonderland Night Market by SteppinOut. It’s now time for Bangalore to enjoy it too. Like every other Christmas Wonderland Night Market, this too would be filled with different stalls, delicious food, games and activities. With around 56 pop-ups and food by Taj, what more would you need to enjoy Christmas before Christmas?

Date: December 18, 2021 (Saturday)

Venue: Taj West End, Bengaluru

Sunday Soul Sante – Christmas Edition

Sunday Soul Sante is a platform to promote Indian art, craft and design with a mix of food, drinks, music and more from various artists and artisans. This time they have a Christmas edition to enjoy the festive season. They have live performances with some incredible artists like Mad Orange Fireworks, a band that’s a blend of pop, blues, jazz, funk, and rock, Kelvikurri, where jazz meets Carnatic music and Sreejith The Beard, that breaks the conventional style and barriers of music. One is bound to have a jolly good time at the Sunday Soul Sante- Christmas edition with delicious food and stalls for unlimited shopping.

Date: December 19, 2021 (Sunday)

Venue: Jaymahal Palace, Bengaluru

Christmas fairs and more in Delhi:

Christmas Cheer pop-up

Celebrate this Christmas season by supporting homegrown brands and designers. Sarita Handa is hosting a special Christmas pop-up at their flagship store in Delhi, showcasing homegrown brands like Zariin Jewelry, Orange Tree Homes, Asili by Anika, Fleck, and Pashma. You can get gifts for your loved ones or yourself from the wide range of brands to select from at the pop-up.

Date: December 17-18, 2021 (Friday-Saturday)

Time: 11 am to 8 pm

Venue: Sarita Handa flagship store, MG Road

Kala Ghoda Pop-up #5

This pop-up is for those looking to do something different this weekend and who love all things indie. Delhi based record store Kala Ghoda Records is hosting a two-day pop-up at Studio Ekko with indie-artisanal homegrown businesses from across the country coming together. This pop-up will feature indie record shops, vintage clothing stores to thrift from, artisanal jewellery brands, and showcasing the works of multiple artists. Although not too festive, it will be a great event to enjoy with your group of friends or even your family, with over six live bands performing over the two days.

Date: December 17-18, 2021 (Saturday-Monday)

Time: 11 am- 8 pm

Venue: Studio Ekko, MG Road

Winter Carnival Exhibition

NewAgeMompreneurs brings their very first Winter Carnival Exhibition, a gathering of the most exquisite ethnic wear, jewellery, handmade delicacies, home linen & decor and more this holiday season. The carnival will also include activities curated especially for kids, such as taking a photo with Santa, getting Christmas-themed tattoos, and a lucky draw. There is something for everyone at this carnival to enjoy and get into the holiday spirit early.

Date: December 18, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Venue: Agha Khan Hall, Bhagwan Das Road

Christmas fairs and more in Mumbai

The One Amazing Thing (OAT) Holiday Shop

The One Amazing Thing in cahoots with various brands and designers is hosting a holiday shop. The holiday shop will include fashion, beauty, accessories, home decor, vintage items and more. With a mix of homegrown and international brands, The OAT Holiday Shop will be a different shopping experience this holiday season with almost all premium and luxury items in collaboration with Poshmark India as their vintage partner. This Holiday Shop will be ongoing for about a week, stretching till the special day of Christmas.

Date: December 16-25, 2021 (Friday-Saturday)

Time: 11 am to 7:30 pm

Venue: Vaswani house, Opp The Taj, Colaba

Christmas Bazaar

Baro Market will host a Christmas Bazaar at the Vintage Garden filled with festive goodies from decor to food, gifts and carols on December 19 at 6 pm. How can you celebrate this holiday without singing carols? The Christmas Bazaar will have a range of items from handmade hangings and Christmas ornaments to twinkling candles in the shape of a snowman, Christmas tree, pine cones along with table runners and linens, adding up to the festive celebration. You can get all these items to decorate your home for Christmas. You can also enjoy homemade cakes, Christmas nuts and berries, all that reminds one of the holiday seasons.

Date: December 17-19, 2021 (Friday-Sunday)

Time: 4 pm to 8 pm (December 17) & 11 am to 8 pm (December 18-19)

Venue: Vintage Garden, Bandra West

Hero Image Courtesy: Shutterstock; Featured Image Courtesy: Baro Market.