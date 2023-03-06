Women’s Day 2023 sales: The choicest deals and offers to bag right now

Honestly, one doesn’t really need a specific occasion or a day to make the women in their life feel special. However, a day dedicated to particularly celebrating women, like International Women’s Day, surely makes for that jewel in the crown.

With 8 March just around the corner, a lot of brands and multi-brand shopping destinations have gone live with their annual Women’s Day Sale to spoil the ladies with the choicest deals and discounts.

From fashion, jewellery and beauty brands to one-stop-shop spots like Tata CLiQ Luxury and Myntra, each brand and e-commerce platform ensure a gala shopping time, often starting a few days prior to the day. And if you’re someone who loves shopping or was eagerly awaiting for Women’s Day sales to commence, our guide to the ongoing and upcoming ones is what you need.

The best Women’s Day sales to shop your heart out

Tata CLiQ Luxury

Live till 8 March, Tata CLiQ Luxury is celebrating Women’s Day by offering a discount of up to 50 percent across styles and categories. From apparel, bags and footwear to accessories, jewellery and watches, you’ll find some of the best deals just a few scrolls away at their Women’s Day Event.

Shop the tata cliq luxury sale here

MyGlamm

Alongside their ongoing MyGlamm Ke Rang Holi sale that’s giving a 30 percent to 60 percent discount, the brand is also revelling in the effervescence of Women’s Day. For their special sale, they have a Buy Three Products at 55 Percent Off deal right now. Go splurge as much as you can!

Shop the myglamm sale here

Libas

If you love ethnic wear and can never have enough of those breezy kurtas, stunning suit sets and eclectic fusion wear, label Libas should be your go-to. They also have a Women’s Day sale running under which they’re offering a generous discount of up to 60 percent on a versatile range of gorgeous Indian wear.

shop the libas sale here

Nykaa

One of the biggest beauty platforms in India, Nykaa is currently offering up to 50 percent off across the wide range of Nykaa Cosmetics. Under their Sheroes campaign, you also get a free gift on orders above INR 749. So, go get loading your cart with makeup essentials right away!

Shop the nykaa sale here

Amazon

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Amazon has an ongoing sale of up to 40 percent across its entire beauty range. From skincare and bath and body products to makeup, beauty tools and health and hygiene essentials, everything is on a discount which makes this day one of the best times to stock on your favourites.

shop the amazon sale here

Myntra

While you’re traversing your way through different Women’s Day offers, you can also check out Myntra’s 16th Birthday Celebration Fashion Carnival that’s live till 9 March. With blockbuster deals and discounts ranging between 50 percent and a whopping 90 percent, there’s not going to be a better time than now to revamp your summer wardrobe.

shop the myntra sale here

(Main Image Courtesy: Gustavo Fring/Pexels; Featured Image Courtesy: Thirdman/Pexels)