YouTuber Logan Paul bags a Guinness World Record for his $5.275 million Pokemon card

Popular American YouTuber and social media personality Logan Paul has entered the prestigious Guinness World Records for the most expensive Pokémon trading card sold at a private sale. At $5,275,000, Paul’s PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator is the most expensive Pokémon card sold in a private auction.

Logan Paul flaunts his PSA Grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator card at WWE WrestleMania

It was an exciting day for YouTuber Logan Paul on Saturday as the social media star not only made it to the Guinness World Records book but also fulfilled his wish to appear on WWE WrestleMania. Paul is making headlines with his expensive Pokémon card.

The YouTuber had purchased a PSA Grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator card in Dubai in July 2021. The purchase was done for a record-breaking $5,275,000. Now, the Guinness World Records has granted Paul a certificate stating that it was the most-expensive Pokémon trading card sold at a private sale.

To get the PSA Grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator card, the social media icon had exchanged a PSA Grade 9 Pikachu Illustrator card, which was priced at $1,275,000. Paul had bought the Grade 9 card from eminent sports card collector Matt Allen in Italy’s Como. Paul had to spend $4,000,000 more to acquire the Grade 10 card.

The Pikachu Illustrator is considered to be one of the rarest and most highly coveted Pokémon cards in the world.

Congratulations to @LoganPaul on achieving his first Guinness World Records title! His PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator is the most expensive Pokémon card sold in a private auction – $5,275,000 Read more: https://t.co/ghZiQ0yQO3 pic.twitter.com/opulLbzTsY — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 3, 2022

According to Paul, only 39 such cards were given out to Illustration contest winners in 1998. The card for which Paul has bagged the Guinness World Record was the only such card in the world that was graded a perfect 10.

Paul went a step ahead and decided to flaunt his priced possession to the world. The YouTuber made a grand entry at the WWE Wrestlemania 38 in Arlington, Texas. His wrestling debut was marked by an interesting match between Paul and his partner The Miz against Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

The huge Pokémon trading card could be seen hanging from Paul’s neck as he entered the WWE WrestleMania arena with The Miz. Both of them adorned the same yellow and black costume as they geared up for their epic fight with The Mysterios.

Paul showed some impressive fighting moves during his encounter with The Mysterios. From hitting a running power slam to a neck breaker to an impressive split, Paul enthralled his fans with his wrestling moves. Paul and The Miz won the fight.

The social media star had undergone a “three-day transformation” for his WWE debut. A day before his epic fight, he took to his social media accounts to share that he maintained a regiment of 100 push-ups and 100 sit-ups every day for three days in a row to prepare for his match.

After the match, representatives from the Guinness World Records presented an official certificate to Paul for owning the most expensive Pokémon trading card sold at a private sale.

“I applied for so many records and the fact that I finally got one after my first [WWE] win ever? I come back to the locker room and I get a second win right away?” the Guinness World Records quoted Paul as saying.

Pokémon cards

If you are a kid of the 90s, you’ll likely remember that children across the globe had a singular domestic obsession: Collecting Pokémon cards. Pokémon is the highest-grossing media franchise of all time at an estimated US$92 billion.

Pokémon cards may have started as childhood collectibles, but today, they are not just collector’s items but investments as well. These cards have been sparking investor interest for a while now. There’s been a recent boom in sports cards trading, highlighting their nostalgic value and rarity in today’s time.

2022 marks 25 years of Ash and Pikachu, making Pokémon’s biggest merchandise, their trading cards, a major collector’s item, and monetary asset.