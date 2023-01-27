Exclusive Interview: The hustle of Sai Tamhankar

The minute Sai Tamhankar walks into the quaint Bandra cafe where we’re having our meeting, she requests her manager and PR person to give us some privacy. “Don’t worry,” she says, noticing their panicked expressions, “I won’t say anything controversial.” She laughs and opts for a hot chocolate. There’s a warmth to her personality that I’ve been fortunate to witness on many occasions. She has been in the business for over 15 years now and has delivered multiple award-winning performances. She made her debut with the critically acclaimed Subhash Ghai movie, Black & White.

A couple of years later, Sai Tamhankar starred in Mahesh Manjrekar’s hard-hitting political thriller film, City of Gold. Then there was Vazandar, Family Katta, Anumati, Dhurala, Mimi, Navarasa and India Lockdown. She’s experimented with different platforms as well, having worked on TV and OTT. She’s played a surrogate mother and she’s played a madam. She’s played a seductress and also a married woman indulging in an extramarital affair. She’s a household name in Maharashtra, despite having made some pretty unconventional choices. Unlike her contemporaries, she’s also not shied away from talking about her personal life. 2021 and 2022 were fabulous years for her – while she had ventured into the Hindi film industry earlier, it was Mimi that thrust her into the spotlight. And almost 15 years since she made her debut, she remains curious. Over two cups of deliciously thick hot chocolate, the actress launches into a freewheeling chat. Excerpts…

What’s your frame of mind right now, three weeks into the year?

Curious. Very curious about every little thing. I think sometimes your profession takes you to places, you meet different people, you confront different cultures and that sort of ignites your curiosity. So I’m in a very curious phase right now, may it be my work location or my script, character or my day – as simple as that.

You played Shama, Kriti Sanon‘s friend in Mimi which was about surrogacy. You played a surrogate mother in Anubandh, yourself. Has that changed the way you perceive motherhood?

Most definitely. Earlier, I would only like babies who would laugh or smile all the time. After doing the show (Anubandh), that discrimination just vanished in a jiffy. And that was something very exciting for me because it opened a whole new horizon for me to that particular part of a woman’s life. It must be a magical experience to give birth to someone and to raise that child. I had this close emotional chord. . .the process of being a surrogate mother. It helped me while I was playing Mimi’s friend. This happens when life draws a circle and you have to experience something you never know. So what is in our hands is to experience the moment and to make the most of the experiences that we have and yes, to learn from them.

This is so interesting because I feel people genuinely believe in the fact that not everything is in our hands. Is that the same with you?

I mean, yes. This strikes a very different chord in my thoughts. Of course, some things are out of my control and accepting that is the most difficult thing. Matlab hum ussi stage ke liye toh strive kar rahe hai ki hum sab moh may se pare hojaye. Everything is not in our control. It gives you peace of mind especially if you’re a person like me who’s extremely self-critical. Usse mujhe thoda bharosa milta hai ki ‘no, this is not in my hands now, leave it up to the Universe’. But you know, that doesn’t mean that you leave everything up to the Universe, you must do whatever is in your capacity.

You know, Sai, you’ve had great success as an actress. You’ve experimented with various mediums and languages. Are you someone who can appreciate how far you’ve come or do you feel like, ‘what’s next’?

I think appreciating yourself is very important. A lot of my friends tell me, ‘you need to slow down, girl’. Slow down and take some time off for yourself. And you know, to be very honest, in the past two years I have realised that and I have come to terms with it. It has extended the period of how long I can be peaceful and happy and at rest with myself because otherwise, I’m a restless person. So yes, I think these things keep you sane also when the world is going crazy and it’s chaotic out there. I think there should be a corner which is, you know, transparent, true and which is just about yourself. One should not lose that sense of self, no matter what situation they are in.

Do you take time to pat yourself on the back?

Not for too long. I don’t linger on my success for too long, but yes, I take a day off or probably 10 minutes. I want to prolong that. I want to take two days or three days to appreciate what I’ve achieved. I’m getting used to it, but yes, I have realised the importance of doing this for yourself.

I just feel like sometimes maybe like we don’t realise that we’ve done so much and we are taught to be humble, right? So maybe someone else needs to say it to you.

Thank you. I take this as a huge compliment. Looking back that does make me want to stop and have some hot chocolate, think, wander and appreciate. I think it’s very important to appreciate, take a pause, sync with everything, and rejuvenate and start your journey again. So cheers to that!

There is this notion about the Hindi Film industry, that you could be the most talented person but people will look at other factors. Have you faced anything like that where it makes you think ‘why can’t I just be appreciated for my talent’?

Not really. I think the wave is changing and it is changing positively. I think OTT plays a very, very big part in this. Good actors, forgotten actors, and actors whom the audience misses have had opportunities because of OTT which is wonderful. Actors like me who are in constant search of something different and challenging, have work, so I think . . . in fact, now I would say that only talent is being appreciated. And I don’t like the blame game. I think you should just adapt and give your 100 per cent and just leave everything up to your effort and the Universe. Of course, there is no point in blaming ki talent ki kadar nahi hai – then make the most of the opportunities that you have. Sometimes the opportunities are not golden but please recognize that you can turn them into gold if you want. So I’ll look at it that way and I have no time to, you know, sit and probably crib ki ye aisa nahi hai because things are changing and I truly appreciate it.

Also, you were born and brought up in Maharashtra and you just hosted a series called Postcards From Maharashtra. I think that was just so interesting because I’ve been in Mumbai for so long and seeing such familiar surroundings, makes you realise that maybe we take things for granted at times.

Yes, not sometimes. I think everyone does this always. Because during this shoot, I met so many people that were from the city but they had never been to that particular place ever. They were coming there for the first time, so bolte hai na, jithe pikta tithe vikat nahi. Aisi ek marathi main saying hai matlab ghar ki murgi daal barabar. It means that. I think India jaisi diverse country iss duniya mein nahi hai, not just geographical diversity, I think culture, food and languages. Matlab ek aadmi hairan reh jaayega ki matlab ek language, It’s spoken in so many different ways in so many different parts of India. It’s crazy and it’s wonderful to, you know . . .like I had been to Ajanta Ellora when I was a kid. Kya samajhta hai tab? You can’t look at it probably as you’ll look at it now.

You know, they say that Mumbai is not just a city, it’s an emotion.

You know, once you live here, I don’t think you are comfortable living anywhere else on this entire planet kyunki jo bhi “Bambai” aata hai woh nahi jata hai. So I think it has some magnetic powers and I love the spirit and people here.

Tell me about your future projects.

You will be seeing me in a lot of Hindi projects and I’m very glad that a variety of things are coming to me and this is the way I wanted it to be. There are some interesting people I’ve worked with and I’m very keen on how it turns out. I’m a part of Rahul Dholakia’s film called Agni which is opposite Prateik Babbar. That was fun. It’s an Excel film. I am also a part of MX Player‘s web series with Ranveer Shorey, Seema Biswas, Saurabh Shukla, Sheeba Chaddha and a lot of amazing actors. And there’s one more film that I’m a part of which is directed by Pulkit, who directed Bose.

You know, you’ve spoken so much about your success but has there ever been a period in your life where things were not working out? How have you dealt with those moments?

You know there are stages. When you’re a certain age, you cry it out. When you’re a certain age, you drink it out. When you’re a certain age, you discuss it with experts. You take advice, you take help. But you know it’s very important to not let that emotion ride you over or not let it manipulate you. Just feel it and get out of it. Snap out of it as soon as possible. So yes, of course, I am a human being. This emotion has hit me a lot of times, and I’m grateful for the people in my life who keep me rooted – my friends, and my mother. And also I am not a person who would give up that easily. So aisa kabhi nahi hua ki bus ab hogaya, aisa kabhi nahi laga. You know, I think there is always a solution to everything. Ek raasta band hota hai toh doosra khul jaata hai and probably at that moment, it is not what you want but it is what you need. So you should trust that and you should trust this also ki you know in the future, this will probably lead me to a better destination. I think being positive and optimistic makes your life interesting and happy.