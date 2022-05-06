Father-son duo Anil and Hardhvarrdhan Kapoor grace the May cover of Lifestyle Asia India

Father-son, co-actors and now co-producers, Anil and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor are collaborating not only for Netflix’s Thar, but also Lifestyle Asia India’s May cover. The dapper duo cuts a perfectly family portrait for the cover.

Anil and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor grace the May cover of Lifestyle Asia India.

When an actor like Anil Kapoor, with forty years of experience at the movies, joins hands with his young, wild, and restless son, actor Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, you can expect nothing but cinematic excellence. The actors, who are also co-producing their upcoming project, Netflix’s Thar, gave a promising sneak peek to the audience with the trailer of the thriller and it’s only a day away from streaming now.

As a prelude to the release, Lifestyle Asia India brought the duo together to play muse for our May cover. Shot by Avani Rai, LSA’s May cover is perfect depiction of the cinematic inclination the Kapoors share. Dark, delirious, and right down to business, Anil and Hashvarrdhan were at their charismatic best in front of the camera.

Donning the shades of black, white, and grey, Lifestyle Asia India brings to you the Kapoor men on the latest cover.

Credits:

Editor-in-chief: Rahul Gangwani (@rahulgangs_)

Photographer: Avani Rai (@avani.rai)

Stylist: Saloni Parekh (@saloniparekh__), Assisted by Jainee (@jaineeebheda)

Interview by: Analita Seth (@analitaseth)

Anil Kapoor:

Makeup Artist: Deepak Chauhan (@deepakchauhanartist)

Hairstylist: Jaipal Raskar (WhyNot? by Zeeba) (@raskarjaipal from @whynot_byzeeba)

Harshvarrdhan Kapoor

HMU – Areej Shaikh

Digital technician: Harman Achint (@iamharmanachint)

Production house: Frizzon Productions (@frizzonproductions)

Outfits:

On Harshvarrdhan Kapoor:

Suit – Adererror (@ader_error)

On Anil Kapoor

Suit – Tom Ford (@tomford)

Shirt – Lemaire (@lemaire_official)