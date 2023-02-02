Slide into their DMs with these smooth pick-up lines in this month of love

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s Bunny once said, “Flirting sehat ke liye achha hota hai, you know like yoga,” and the most romantic month of the year calls for some healthy flirting here and there. If you are in a relationship, keep the spark alive by flirting with your partner. But if you are looking to find love, the upcoming week might be a good time to flirt your way into your future partner’s life. International Flirting Week is celebrated in the second week of February every year. That means that this time around, February 12 to 18 will be the week of flirting. It can be the perfect chance for you to use the best flirting pickup lines to woo that special person.

But before we dive into the best pickup lines to use for flirting, here’s an interesting fact about flirting. The word was coined from the french word ‘conter fleurette’. It means “to (try to) seduce” by the dropping of flower petals, that is, “to speak sweet nothings”. In the older times, the hand fan was used predominantly as a flirtation tool. But thankfully, we have evolved and can use quirky flirting lines to express love now.

When it comes to celebrating love, no one does it better than cinema. Romance is one of the most popular genres for both Hollywood and Bollywood movies. Some romantic films became iconic, some established unrealistic standards of romance, and some movies gave us the best pickup lines for flirting. One can always be inspired by these movies to use these smooth pickup lines to impress that one person you have wished to talk to for a long time now. Here are a few flirting lines you can use to slide into their DMs this International Flirting week.

The best pickup lines from movies to seal the deal

Jordan from Rockstar

We can learn a few things from Ranbir Kapoor’s Jordan. He feared none and straight up went to Heer to express his love for her. “I love you… girlfriend ban ja meri… tu aur main rock kar denge,” he said, giving us one of the best pickup lines.

Bittu Sharma from Band Baaja Baaraat

No one can beat Ranveer Singh when it comes to flirting on screen. His adorable character from Band Baaja Baaraat once said, “Main tujhe bahot love karunga aur tujhse bahot saara love lunga. Bol degi love?” You can use this line to impress the special one.

Meeta Solanki from Hasee Toh Phasee

Possibly one of the cutest romantic movies ever made in Bollywood. Parineeti Chopra’s character says, “Tum oxygen aur main double hydrogen … hamari chemistry ek dum pani ki tarah hai.” This is one of the smoothest flirting lines one can use.

Bunny from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ranbir Kapoor’s character will go down as one of the most flirtatious characters in Bollywood. His dialogue, “Tum pehle bhi itni khoobsurat thi ya waqt ne kiya koi haseen sitam?” is one of the classiest pickup lines ever.

Ram from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram – Leela

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh weave magic whenever they appear on the screen together. Singh’s dialogue from the film, “Apni saans wapas lene aaya hoon, atakke reh gayi hai tere paas,” is the cheekiest flirting line you can use.

Rhett Butler from Gone with the Wind

Gone with the Wind is a cult classic and Clark Gable’s lines from this movie can never get old. Use his flirtatious dialogue, “You need kissing badly. That’s what’s wrong with you. You should be kissed often, and by someone who knows how.”

Ilsa Lund from Casablanca

Ingrid Bergman once said, “Is that canon fire, or is it my heart pounding?,” in Casablanca. This flirting line will surely put a smile on the face of the person reading it.

Noah from The Notebook

This is one of the most used lines from the film. Enacted by Ryan Gosling, this line is so full of emotions. The line goes – “I want you. I want all of you. Forever. You and me. Every day.”

Emma from No Strings Attached

Looking for something cute to say to that special someone? Use Natalie Portman’s dialogue – “You give me premature ventricular contractions. You make my heart skip a beat,” to flirt your way in.

Vinnie Antonelli from My Blue Heaven

Get a little quirky and use this dialogue by Steve Martin from My Blue Heaven. “You know, it’s dangerous for you to be here in the frozen foods section — because you could melt all this stuff.”

