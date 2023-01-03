Gangubai Kathiawadi: BFI National Archive head curator wants Oscar nod for the film

Gangubai Kathiawadi was easily one of 2022’s most anticipated movies that lived up to the hype after its release. Despite releasing at a time when theatres weren’t really seeing any footfalls, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial shook the Box Office and was universally praised by critics and the audience alike. A year since its release, the Alia Bhatt starrer is still earning praise for its storyline, performances by the cast, and, the resplendent sets.

Robin Baker from the British Film Institute National Archive has praised Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

The head curator of the British Film Institute National Archive, Robin Baker recently took to social media and praised Gangubai Kathiawadi and also requested members of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) and Academy Awards to watch the movie. “If I was a member of BAFTA or the Academy (I’m not), this year I would be voting for Alia Bhatt as Best Actress for her performance in GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI (Sanjay Leela Bhansali, India, 2022). She plays a prostitute turned underworld brothel madam turned campaigner for sex workers’ rights, and the joy of her performance is how she grows as her character develops,” he wrote.

He further added, “The film is big, brash, sentimental and hugely enjoyable, but Bhatt is sensational. There’s the additional pleasure of the film’s classic Hindi cinema references – from Gangubai’s love of Dev Anand to scenes of cinema-going in the 50s and 60s to the numerous film posters lining the streets around Bombay’s red light district. If you haven’t seen it (especially BAFTA and Academy Award-voting friends), please head to Netflix ASAP.”

Bhansali is one of India’s most renowned filmmakers who is best known for creating visual spectacles on the big screen. The filmmaker was also nominated for a BAFTA in 2003 under the ‘Film Not in the English Language’ category for Devdas. The 59-year-old is also the recipient of four National Film Awards and 10 Filmfare Awards. He was also honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2015.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is Bhansali’s tenth film as a director even though he has been associated with 19 movies in his illustrious career. His films also often end up performing exceedingly well at the Box Office and Gangubai Kathiawadi was no exception – the movie reportedly made around Rs 153.69 crores domestically despite being released during the pandemic. It is said to have grossed over 200 crores globally.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was released in theatres on the 25th of February last year and stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, and Seema Pahwa in the lead roles. The film was loosely based on the life of Ganga Jagjivandas Kathiawadi aka Gangubai Kothewali. Her life was documented in Hussain Zaidi’s popular book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The cinematography by Sudeep Chatterjee was widely praised though some critics complained that Bhansali had whitewashed Gangubai’s life to a certain extent.