How homegrown house party brand Dring can spice up a night in

The glitz and glamour of a night out with friends sure is tempting, but this tradition is gradually leaning towards the ‘house party’ scene. Staying home, but partying nonetheless is the newfound comfort of the millennials as well as Gen Z. Speaking of house parties, what better way to spice up a night, than with fun and games, right? Well, on that note this must have been exactly what Anchit and Kanishk thought when they came up with Dring, India’s first-ever house party brand.

A concept from yore, now a trend, house parties are Gen Z’s new ball game. Hence, Dring was born to amp up your evenings at home with their card games. The brand aimed at strengthening relations while bonding over games and drinks in the company of friends, in the comfort of your own home, exactly as the house partygoers would have it. Intrigued by the popularity and appreciation of the concept we decided to catch up with the founders of Dring, Anchit and Kanishk for a quick talk about friendship, games and the world of Dring.

In conversation with Anchit and Kanishk about the world of Dring

What was the inspiration and idea behind launching Dring as a house party brand?

During the end of the first COVID–19 lockdown when the authorities began to ease restrictions a bit, we took a road trip to Chandigarh to see a few of our college friends. Our intention behind taking this short and tiresome 2-day road trip was to see different faces and at the same time reunite with normalcy. We had a great time meeting our friends and we realised we suddenly had so much to talk about. Instead of indulging in meaningless drinking sprees, it came naturally to us to sit down and talk about our thoughts, obviously had a lot of laughs and banter going around and all in all it was a highly rewarding trip. On our way back, it struck us – that in a way COVID-19 was a reality check for all of us. We had been taking so many things for granted without realising how valuable time actually is.

It usually takes 6-7 hours to reach Gurgaon from Chandigarh and throughout our journey we found ourselves thinking just how beautifully one can spend time with friends which led us to curate a game that would help people open up, define their characters, step outside their respective comfort zones and truly be transparent in their favourite relationships. We started with one game, and we never looked back. We have been working hard to be able to guide people towards reality and less superficial moments. We aspire to be part of people’s happy moments via our games, or other goods that we are now producing. This is why we decided to build a house party brand.

Dring is about having fun, creating memories and enjoying to the fullest. What is that one thing which makes your games stand apart from others?

We can see a lot of brands coming up in this space and it’s very exciting to be pioneers in any industry and then see it getting picked up. When we started out it was just us, and what we decided then was that we were always going to be heartfelt, real, and cool. People are making games out of already existing games like “Never Have I Ever” and Kings Cup, selling them for cheap on E-commerce. You don’t need anything to play these games, these games can be played with memory and imagination and they are much more fun that way – kings cup can be played with a basic deck of cards that you can find in any household. We are different because we are innovative and we belong in the audience we are trying to sell to. We know what this audience likes, we know what connects with this audience. We observe and we produce after a lot of research and creativity, which I don’t think anybody else in the market is doing at the moment.

Talking about friendships, name any three things you feel are the most important to have that life-long bond with a friend.

The three most important things for a lifelong bond with a friend would be:

A genuine appreciation for this person: It can be out of respect for their skills, or it can be because of how nice they are or polite they are or even how funny they are but there needs to be respect. Shameless transparency: You should be able to be your worst with this person without any shame and/ or without fear of being judged. Effort: You should be able to ‘go out of your way’ for this person every now and then. Even if it causes you inconvenience, helping them out or just showing that you’re there for them should be easy for you.

Can you share anyone crazy memory you have with your friends while playing Dring games?

This one time while playing the ‘Ultimate Indian Drinking Game’ the card where you have to say two good and two bad things about everyone in the room came to one of my friends who’s a bit shy. And we forced them not to drink but to answer, and they answered for about 30 minutes, it was 8 of us in the room and most of us practically talked for about two hours discussing how beautiful his answers were and we accepted our flaws, it was all so easy – it was magical for me, knowing that I had contributed in creating these moments and that I was possibly creating these moments all over the country.

Apart from existing card games like Lover! Lover? UIDG and others, what new card games can we expect to make house parties more fun and exciting?

We’re coming up with a crazy game just for girls, it’s called ‘girls gone wild’ – It’s got everything you need for the best girl’s night, whether it’s a sleepover or a staycation or a bachelorette, we guarantee a wild time. We’re also coming up with a game for the perfect first dates. We realized that in our generation, a lot of first dates don’t work out because of secondary character traits in people. So even very nice people, who might be the ‘perfect fit’ might not be able to hit it off just because they take time to open up or they are not able to think on their feet etc. So, we created a game that can be played over coffee or wine/beer that’s your choice and it allows you with valid and easy-going questions that just help you both figure each other out better during first dates.

