How the mehfils or cultural gatherings of past are finding a spot in Modern India?

Close your eyes and imagine the sweet scent of jasmine flowers strung together to form a gajra, the melodious chiming of the ghungroo on a dancer’s feet, the sub-bassy booms of a tabla, the soulful tunes of the sarangi and the versatile vocals of Hindustani music. This sensory narrative alludes to the gatherings of yore, called the Mehfils that celebrated art, music, dance and culture. Reviving this traditional form of gathering is IBTIDA – Ek Mehfil, a platform birthed to celebrate the now-forgotten rich cultural history of India.

The brainchild of Tanvi Singh Bhatia and Anubhav Jain, IBTIDA – Ek Mehfil was founded in 2019 to create immersive events and experiences that celebrate India’s classical artists, artisans, musicians, culinary expertise, aesthetics and historical sites. It is a curation of events that capture the essence of Mehfils in its various iterations. From the Kathak’s abhinaya, and Nawabi gatherings to Lucknow-style Andaz and bespoke baithaks, the idea is to bring back the romance of the past while ensuring the history and tradition aren’t forgotten. We catch up with the founder and curator of IBTIDA-Ek Mehfil, Tanvi Singh Bhatia as she gears up for their upcoming experience, JHOOM which is being held in Delhi on January 13, 2024.

The past and future of cultural evenings with the founders of IBTIDA – Ek Mehfil:

Tell us about the concept of launching IBTIDA – Ek Mehfil.

IBTIDA- Ek Mehfil started with the essence of reviving the old era, bringing back mehfils & baithaks in the new age of India. It was a thoughtfully crafted and empathetic response to a noticeable gap in the cultural landscape that we saw. We wanted to bring all things ‘Make in India’ and give an experience to the discerning audience who crave experience in the world of concerts and gigs.

Driven by the purpose of changing the perception of ‘events’ in the city; IBTIDA blends the artists/art & textiles, lost recipes, spirits, and aesthetics to create immersive experiences that tell stories of old-world charm. We wanted to give a wholesome experience where the rich new India which was always there had so much to offer from the arts, textiles food & instruments. IBTIDA- Ek Mehfil is a one-stop for this experience and we are fostering a growing community of cultural advocates. Another essence of our purpose was to give the artist a platform and due respect which they deserve and have listeners.

How are these programmes modernised/adapted to current times?

We don’t call them programmes, we address our mehfils as experiences. Trying to create a blend of the luxury of the old-world charm and the sounds of today is rather difficult but we, along with our team, don’t focus much on modernisation. Rather our experiences tend to focus on the mystical world of yesteryears where we feel transported as if really in a durbar and listening to a mehfil and paying our artists the highest respect due to them.

Do you see a space for Mehfils and Baithaks in today’s cultural climate?

We do! It is not about creating a space for mehfils and baithaks, but rather re-introducing our audiences to the culture of our past and initiating revivalism in its purest form. We also want to educate the younger audience on what the golden years were, the verses in a ghazal and discipline in giving music and its form the respect it deserves. Something as minute as wearing ethnic wear or celebrating the saree.

Tell us about the role your family background has played in leading you to this path.

Tanvi: Well, I’ve been raised in a musical household where my mother is a classically trained singer, and because of this background I call myself an old soul who is a cultural custodian and storyteller at heart. I couldn’t take from her singing so I created a space that felicitated the artists. Also, I was brought up in 2 distinct diverse cultures, born in Lucknow and brought up in the era of Rajput chiffon sarees and Punjabi food. I tried to infuse all the elements that made me “I feel like music leaves a note in the soul that we always remember and that’s what I always wanted to infuse in my work as well – the experience of remembrance.

What efforts are taken upon by the IBTIDA team to revive music, culture, textile and craft and create an educative platform?

At IBTIDA – Ek Mehfil, our dedicated team, now a close-knit family, passionately works to revive and preserve our cultural heritage. The immense research and conversations with people from art and culture help the team garner ideas and content enabling them to make our digital page informative yet engaging. Educating the audience and building a community of cultural advocates has now become a shared passion. Recently, we collaborated with The Zardozi Project and celebrated the lesser-known story of courtesans, making it intriguing for younger audiences. Our key initiative involves intimate baithaks, reviving traditional music, and cultural practices, fostering a deep connection between artists and the audience. We do digital campaigns with homegrown brands and artists, our ethnic-only dress code and starting every mehfil on time aims at inculcating discipline and respect to create a cultural renaissance, embracing the past and paving the way for a vibrant future.

Tell us about the upcoming edition of IBTIDA – Ek Mehfil and what makes it unique.

The upcoming IBTIDA- Ek Mehfil edition is our flagship mehfil called JHOOM. While most of our mehfils are by invite only – our flagship mehfil is ticketed. This is our second edition and one of the larger formats is being held in New Delhi on 13th January, 2024. We intently coincided with Lohri and are all excited about reviving the majestic era of old Hindostan in contemporary India. The voice of our artist – Rekha Bhardwaj Ji, is such a mischievous and enchanting one, that the aura it weaves makes us feel enveloped in the symphonies. Jhoom transcends time, bringing together every emotion as we delve into the madness of love, longing and Sufism and experience the warmth of forgotten melodies, where the present is all that remains.

What role, according to you, does storytelling play in appealing to a younger audience?

Anubav Jain, Co-Founder & Curator, IBTIDA – Ek Mehfil: I think that storytelling is at the heart of everything. My other brand which is a full-fledged advertising firm functions on the idea of building curiosity which is exactly what today’s audience needs to engage in anything. All that we work for today is pre-built and backed by a narration, a story. As and when our audiences grow and our retention times grow weaker and (for the lack of a better word) smaller- until our audiences are engaged and hooked in a story, they will never believe the idea you are selling or weaving in their minds. That’s why I think storytelling is important for every generation, not just the younger ones.

Book your tickets to experience the nostalgic culture of Mehfils with the soul-stirring presence of the incredibly talented Rekha Bhardwaj at IBTIDA – Ek Mehfil’s upcoming event JHOOM on January 13, 2023, here.