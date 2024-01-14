How to read Jack Reacher books in chronological order

Six years after Tom Cruise last played the hero of Lee Child’s bestselling novel, Jack Reacher, in two movie outings, the character has returned to our screens courtesy of Amazon Prime Video. The success of the show, titled Reacher, has led to a spike in interest in the series of Jack Reacher books, numbering 26 to date, which can be read in both chronological or release order.

What Cruise got wrong, Amazon got right by casting 6ft 5in Alan Ritchson (Titans, Blood Drive) in the titular role, whose hulking appearance is more in line with the character’s literary roots.

Following on from the success of the first season, the Reacher television show was renewed for a second instalment, with writer Child even teasing the possibility of ‘26 more seasons’ to RadioTimes.com.

The second season of Reacher premiered on 15 December 2023. Earlier in the same month, Reacher season 3 was announced. With the third season likely some time away, why not check out the source material in the meantime?

Child has clocked up one book every year without fail since 1997, with number 27 due for release this October – so there’s certainly plenty to choose from.

The first season of the show was based on Child’s debut novel, Killing Floor, which introduced Reacher as a lone ranger who used to be in the military.

Talking about which of the Jack Reacher books could be the next to be adapted for the series, the author revealed he has a soft spot for Die Trying, which is the second Jack Reacher novel, but the fifth book in chronological order.

“I haven’t read the books. I’ve written them. I never reread them. I know them by reputation, what other people tell me about him,” noted Child.

He continued: “And there are some that are really popular. And I think what was so great about this first season was Reacher’s loneliness being assuaged by his relationships with other people, and I would like to see more of that. And there are two or three books that really stand out in that sense. So maybe one of them.

“Die Trying is one of my favourites but you could go sequentially, each one gets better than the last. I’d love to make Die Trying at some point.”

If you’re wondering whether to read the series in release order or chronological order, don’t worry: we have your back. Scroll down for our guide on how to read the Jack Reacher novel series.

Jack Reacher books: release order

Jack Reacher books: chronological order

The Enemy (2004) Night School (2016) The Affair (2011) Killing Floor (1997) Die Trying (1998) Tripwire (1999) The Visitor (2000) – US title: Running Blind Echo Burning (2001) Without Fail (2002) Persuader (2003) One Shot (2005) The Hard Way (2006) Bad Luck and Trouble (2007) Nothing to Lose (2008) Gone Tomorrow (2009) 61 Hours (Spring 2010) Worth Dying For (Fall 2010) A Wanted Man (2012) Never Go Back (2013) Personal (2014) Make Me (2015) No Middle Name (2017) The Midnight Line (2017) Past Tense (2018) Blue Moon (2019) The Sentinel (2020)

Happy reading!

Reacher is available now on Amazon Prime Video.

Frequently Asked Questions

– Is Reacher season 2 out?

Yes, Amazon Prime Video began airing Reacher season 2 on 15 December.

– Which book is Reacher 2 based on?

Reacher season 2 is based on the 11th book Bad Luck and Trouble (2007).