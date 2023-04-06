Imran Amed: “I’m grateful to have work that I care about, to do work that touches people” | Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with Lifestyle Asia India, Imran Amed talks about representing his culture, the future of luxury fashion in India and the Vipassana retreat that changed his life.

A day after Dior’s grand pre-fall 2023 showcase at the Gateway of India, Imran Amed, Founder and CEO of Business of Fashion, sat down with Maria Grazia Chiuri, Creative Director of Women’s Collection at Dior, at Istituto Marangoni in Mumbai. Amed, a leading writer, thinker, and commentator in the global fashion industry, began his talk by acknowledging the fact that “major luxury brands have been making some of their most sophisticated, intricate, and special pieces here in India, only to take them back to Europe for final assembly and to label them ‘made in France’ or ‘made in Italy’.”

With Dior’s presentation of their pre-Fall 2023 collection, Chiuri and her team at Dior put the focus firmly on the Chanakya Ateliers and the Chanakya School of Craft, paying respect to the months of hard work that our artisans put into the outfits seen on the runway. The French fashion house continues to celebrate our karigars by sharing close to 20 videos that celebrate the transmission and plural beauty of Indian savoir-faire, at the convergence of art, craft, and haute couture.

But why do luxury fashion houses refuse to credit Indian artisans? Why do people shy away from giving credit? Amed believes that a Western superiority complex, partially rooted in colonialism and history, is responsible.

“It’s also partially rooted in ignorance and a lack of understanding, and it’s partially rooted in what Maria Grazia was talking about, which is the idea of the individual genius. We all know that to create something amazing takes so many people, and it’s something that I’ve been so lucky to see. I’ve travelled across this country and seen the insides of ateliers, workshops, and studios. When you actually see it for yourself . . . and this is why I think part of it is rooted in ignorance – I don’t think people understand the level of talent, expertise, and creativity that’s required to create those amazing textiles and embroideries. When you see it with your own eyes, you can’t deny it,” he says.

What intrigues me about Amed, who was once referred to as “the oracle of the style world” by The Guardian, is his backstory. Despite BOF launching in 2007, the concept had already taken root in his mind a year earlier during a visit to a Vipassana retreat centre. His serene demeanour and ever-present smile suggest that the lessons he learned during those transformative ten days, seventeen years ago, have served him well.

“It was really transformational for me because not only did I make decisions after my Vipassana retreat that changed the course of my life, but it also rewired the way I live. That’s something I take with me every single day. The fundamental lesson I took from the experience is that we shouldn’t get attached to things nor should we reject things that are difficult or challenging. Basically, life is about ups and downs, and there’s an element of life that’s about suffering. So, when joyful things are happening, it’s important to be present but also to know that things won’t always be joyful. There will also be difficult moments. Especially when building a company from scratch, like I’ve been doing, having these lessons and principles underlying the way I take this journey is essential,” he says.

When Amed first launched BOF, his writings filled a void in the fashion media, dispelling the misconception that business and artistry are on opposite ends of the spectrum. As he continued to spark a new kind of fashion dialogue and provide insightful analysis of the industry’s behind-the-scenes workings, he gradually rose to become one of the most influential figures in fashion today. For the unaware, Amed is of Indian descent, and his parents were raised in Africa. He earned his degree from McGill University in Canada and completed his education at Harvard Business School in the United States. Through our conversation, it is evident that he feels a strong sense of duty to represent his culture and people.

“You need so many people along the way to help you and support you, you know? I couldn’t do what I do without the support that my parents and my family have given me. I cannot do the work I do without the team that I’ve built and all the people who’ve invested in me. And, you know, India and the fashion community here have been extremely supportive of me, maybe even before anywhere else in the world. There aren’t many Indian people in my position in the industry so I do feel a strong sense of responsibility to represent my people. I feel the same responsibility to represent Canadians, Muslim people, and people with African heritage. These are all parts of who I am, I wouldn’t be here without all of this support. I’ve been fortunate because people have kindly invited me into their creative spaces, homes, and design studios. So it’s my responsibility to say, ‘Wait a minute, I know it looks beautiful on a runway in Paris, but do you know where it comes from?'”

Many of the pieces showcased by Dior in Mumbai last weekend took months to make. In a video recently released by the fashion house, Karishma Swali, the creative director of Chanakya International, tells Sonam Kapoor Ahuja that a particular dress took 4500 hours to create – that’s close to 187 days. Amed is aware that the outfit on the runway has taken centuries of education, training, innovation, and creativity. The Chanakya ateliers house a pantheon of 13th-generation ustads, master artisans whose exceptional craftsmanship is the result of hundreds and hundreds of years of inherited knowledge.

“As someone with an Indian background and who is proud of my culture, I feel that it is my responsibility, in the role that I hold, to make sure that people understand this. That is why this moment in India with Dior has been so powerful and moving for me. Finally, I feel that people are starting to recognize the talent and hard work that goes into creating these beautiful pieces. I had goosebumps last night and was so grateful to have been there to experience it,” he says with a smile.

Despite his position in an industry known for its snobbishness, Amed comes across as extremely humble. In fact, after his conversation with Chiuri, he was inundated with requests for selfies, and he spent close to 30 minutes making sure every request was answered.

“I never imagined there would be a 2023 where I’d be here in India, interviewing the Creative Director of Women’s Collection at Dior, and where all of these amazing people would show up and be interested to be part of it. So, every day feels like a blessing. For a long time, I was a very goal-oriented person and there were a lot of achievements I had set up to accomplish. But once I managed to achieve those things and get those degrees and work at those kinds of organizations, I realized that I was just ticking boxes. It wasn’t really giving me any deeper sense of purpose or meaning. So, I’m grateful to have work that I care about, to do work that touches people, which is why I will stay and take every last selfie or every last picture. Because this is why I do my work. I don’t do my work to try to achieve anything. I do my work with a sense of mission and purpose to make things better for other people, to inform and educate people about this industry that I love, and hopefully to have some kind of impact in making and changing the industry for the better,” Amed says.

As we approach the end of our interview, I ask Amed about the obstacles that luxury fashion brands will face in India.

“The challenges they’ve already faced are that there is already a luxury market in India, and many of the designers and historic traditions here are so firmly enmeshed in the way of life that they are an integral part of the culture, including weddings, traditional gifting, and the Indian luxury way of life. How does an international fashion house that makes things in mass production with logos and brands fit into that? It’s happening, but I don’t think it will ever displace what’s been here for centuries, which is the idea of getting something made just for me by someone’s hands, with a sense of meaning and purpose for an occasion that matters in my life,” he says.

Amed talks about how there is this idea in our country of having something made and giving it to someone for their wedding or special occasion in their life, which is then handed down from generation to generation. It is a tradition that doesn’t necessarily exist in many Western societies.

“For luxury brands to successfully integrate into this market, they’re going to have to find opportunities around that. Of course, what I thought was really interesting about the Dior collection is that those clothes could be worn anywhere in the world. They were part of a global style that could be seen in cities such as Bombay, Shanghai, London, or Tokyo. People in India also want to live a modern life like everyone else, and so while these brands may have a market, they’ll never displace what’s been here forever,” he adds, signing off.

Header image: Imran Amed, photographed by Conor Clinch