After celeb weddings create a hype, are influencer weddings the next big thing?

Taking a shift from Bollywood celebs to digital creators, we have a dreamy lineup of these influencer weddings grabbing all the attention on the gram.

The pandemic might have altered the phase of the big fat Indian weddings, but it sure couldn’t diminish the charm and the spirits of these love birds. From planning your D-Day to stalking every wedding trend on the gram, brides are all about the tiniest details. The Bollywood clan sure masters this trendsetting domain, especially when it comes to weddings. But it seems like the digital creators are all set to take a lead there.

The year 2021 sure witnessed some stellar weddings, but 2022 is here to top it all up! Surging up their reel magic and turning it into a real fairytale, these influencers left no stone unturned in giving us some major #BrideGoals. So, if you’re #TeamBride well, then we have a line-up of these much anticipated to ‘oh so surprising’ influencer weddings to gush over. Scroll your way into these enchanted images straight out of their official gram handles.

From bohemian vibes to intricate outfits, these influencer weddings are worth gushing over

Kritika Khurana AKA #ThatBohoGirl

Well, it’s time to add a dash of Bohemian charm to the traditional wedding festivities as we have Kritika Khurrana a.k.a ThatBohoGirl kickstarting a new chapter with beau Aditya Chhabra. Khurana sure tops the list of influencer weddings this year. From a pastel beginning to marking yet another episode of Sabyasachi brides, Kritika Khurana gave us some jaw-dropping looks to admire. The influencer donned a Payal Keyal ensemble for her engagement, followed by a Rimple and Harpreet lehenga on her sangeet. And finally, the D-Day was marked by a daunting attire from the Sabyasachi couture. From a Punjabi touch, and starry celebs to a hint of boho-chic sass, the wedding was worth the hype.

Niki Mehra

Beach weddings are definitely a sure-shot way to fulfill your fairytale dreams, and fashion blogger, Niki Mehra gave us all the reasons to second that thought. Ever Since Mehra posted her dreamy proposal in 2020, we’re all glued to the gram, waiting for her wedding day. Until recently, when the influencer tied the knot with the love of her life. Niki Mehra Madan’s wedding was a gorgeous affair from a vibrant cocktail night, and fun-filled haldi, to a dreamy destination wedding in Goa. The influencer made sure to drench herself in vibrant hues. From her peplum outfit for the sagan to a Sabyasachi lehenga for her tropical-themed mehendi. A glittery outfit for the cocktail, a subtle saree for the Haldi followed by a dreamy lehenga from Rimple and Harpreet for her D-day.

Pria Beniwal

Next up is a Pria Beniwal, a digital creator who most recently tied the knot to the man of her dreams, the singing sensation, Milind Gaba. It was a typical big fat Delhi wedding, with loads of grand gestures and starry appearances. Pria Beniwal looked nothing less than spectacular in her wedding festivities. Kickstarting the festivities on April 11, this influencer wedding is still making rounds on the gram. From a shining ensemble from Ejaaz Couture at her engagement party to her intricate attire from Payal Keyal for her wedding, the influencer gave us major #BrideGoals worth taking cues from.

Meghna Pahwa

Lastly, we have Meghna Pahwa Sahni to light up this lineup of influencer weddings. Meghna Pahwa tied the knot to Yajur Sahni a few days back and gave us some major #CoupleGoals through her gram feed. The digital creator looked all dolled up for her wedding festivities. Just like every other bride, Meghna made sure to be intricate about her outfit selection. She chose to put on some enchanted outfits from some of the said designers. Rimple and Harpreet, Anamika Khanna, Abu Sandeep to Dabiri couture, Meghna looked nothing less than a dreamy bride in outfits intricately designed by these finest couturiers.

Feature and hero images courtesy: Instagram