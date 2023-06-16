Did you know about the spooky side of Ramoji Film City?

Ramoji Film City (RFC), the largest film studio in the world, has given us thousands of films and many unique stories. But, like a twist in a movie plot, the film city has itself become a part of tales, albeit haunted ones.

Much like Hollywood’s Universal Studios, RFC is also a theme park. It has a lot of attractions, such as film sets, live shows, rides for kids and many exciting activities, but it is the otherworldly tales that certainly add to its allure. So, if you are intrigued, we suggest you keep scrolling to learn more about the place and its haunting tales.

The Ramoji Film City saga: History and background

Certified as the largest film studio in the world by the Guinness World Records, the RFC was established in 1996 in Hyderabad by renowned film producer Ramoji Rao, who is also the head of Ramoji Group. Spread over eight sq.km., Rao started this film city for tourists and cinephiles.

According to its official website, over 2,500 films have been shot here. Some of the blockbuster flicks include Bahubali: The Beginning (2015), The Dirty Picture (2011), Ghajini (2008), Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006) and Enthiran or The Robot (2010).

Ramoji Film City haunted tales

What do you picturise as you hear the word ‘haunted’ — dilapidated buildings, mysterious corridors or desolate alleys? However, not all haunted places appear like this; instead, many elicit splendour, and the RFC is one such place, allegedly. Although none of the claims has been affirmed officially, people have reported unusual sightings and bone-chilling experiences.

As per various reports, the film city was constructed on the ground where Nizams of Hyderabad had fought against the enemy armies. Many soldiers lost their lives in these wars. It is said that the spirits of these soldiers who died still wander restlessly there.

Numerous accounts suggest that not just chandeliers have fallen from the ceilings, but light men have also unexplainably tripped from heights and injured themselves. Crew members have also experienced a push when no one is around, lights have gone off randomly, and people have detailed many other similar scary experiences.

Many claimed to have seen Urdu scribblings on mirrors. The cast and crew members have reported damage to gadgets and half-eaten food when left for a while. Some people have revealed their clothes being ripped off by something which is not visible.

Actors, too, have narrated similar unsettling episodes, like the presence of someone in green rooms and hotel rooms. Pink actor, Tapsee Pannu, talked about one such incident in an interview last year. She recalled a paranormal incident during her stay in one of the hotels at the RFC complex. “I was alone in the room when I heard some footsteps echoing. Since I am a scaredy-cat when it comes to ghosts, all I did was convince myself that I was imagining things and literally forced myself to sleep,” she said as per media reports.

Tourists have also mentioned hearing unusual voices and whispers in Urdu, and few people have seen gates getting locked on their own.

Although many people have reported such occurrences, it remains a popular tourist place, with some tourists visiting it especially to experience something paranormal.

Ramoji Film City attractions and other details

The film city has numerous stunning attractions, including Bahubali set, Bird Park, Filmi Dunia, Fundustan and Kripalu caves. Alternatively, you can enjoy the rides namely Northern Lights, Mountains and Fjords, The Woods and Cinque Terre. You can also experience a dazzling live show, go shopping or witness the evening carnival.

How to reach: This cinematic world is about 26 km from GMR Hyderabad International Airport and over 30 km from Hyderabad Deccan Railway Station.

Best time to visit: October to March, as the weather is pleasant.

Tickets and prices: Tours are available from INR 1,100 for children and INR 1,350 for adults. The cost goes upwards of INR 3,000.

Ramoji accommodation and hospitality

The spectacular film city has five luxury and wallet-friendly stay options for its guests. These properties are Sitara Luxury Hotel, Tara Hotel, Shantiniketan, Greens Inn and Sahara. Besides this, it has a wellness offering in the form of Sukhibhava.

Ramoji events and festivals to attend

Ramoji is perfect for hosting birthday parties, weddings, alumni meets or baby showers, and you can easily choose the package you wish to take. You can also plan excursions for school-going children and college students here.

Also, there are ten different types of carnivals and tours that are organised by the film city, including Holiday Carnival Studio Tour, Hawaiian Night, Ramoji Studio Tour and Ramoji Star Experience.

Other events include rain dance, carnival parade and food festival.

