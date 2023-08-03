Jaipur Rugs’ new collection is inspired by British silversmith Jocelyn Burton’s journey through India

One of the largest manufacturers of handmade rugs, Jaipur Rugs collaborates with British jeweller and silversmith, the late Jocelyn Burton, to create a limited-edition rug collection comprising 11 stellar designs.

Art sure exists in many forms and figures, but the true essence of art right beneath our feet hits differently! Yes, we are talking about the veterans in the space of rugs aka Jaipur Rugs. Known for weaving together some of the most surreal collaborations over the past years, Jaipur Rugs is back in the field of innovation and this time with an exquisite collaboration which is as iconic as it can get. The brand has collaborated with one of Britain’s most distinguished silversmiths and jewellery artists, the late Jocelyn Burton, to create a collection of limited-edition rugs inspired by some of her most exquisite pieces. Adding the iconic status to the collaboration, this collection is crafted from 100% pure silk by more than 30 artisans using traditional techniques passed down through generations. Each rug involves 90 people in different stages of weaving, dyeing and finishing. Further intrigued by the intricacy of the project we decided to catch up with Mr Yogesh Chaudhary, Director at Jaipur Rugs in regard to the above.

Mr Yogesh Chaudhary, Director at Jaipur Rugs talks about their latest collaboration

Yours is a renowned handmade rug enterprise. Tell us something about the journey so far at Jaipur Rugs.

Our journey has been one of passion, craftsmanship, and dedication to preserving the ancient art of rug weaving while creating a positive impact on the lives of our weavers and their communities. Our story began with a vision to bring the beauty and intricacy of traditional handmade rugs to the global market. We started as a small family-owned business, and over the years, we became one of the largest exporters of handmade rugs with a significant retail presence in India and abroad. The heart and soul of Jaipur Rugs lies in the skilled artisans who create these masterpieces.

We work closely with thousands of talented weavers, often from rural areas, who have inherited the art of rug weaving through generations. Our aim is to empower these artisans, especially women, by providing them with a sustainable livelihood and an opportunity to showcase their skills to the world. We take pride in the ethical and sustainable practices we follow. As we look to the future, we remain committed to preserving the art of handmade rug weaving, fostering sustainable practices, and making a positive impact on the lives of our weavers and their communities.

Your recent collaboration with Jocelyn Burton seems to be extraordinary. Tell us any three things which made you finalise this collaboration.

Jocelyn’s inspirational journey through India’s culture and architecture left an indelible mark on her soul. The richness of the country’s heritage and the beauty of its architectural marvels stirred a newfound creativity and appreciation for diverse cultures within her. As she departed from this mesmerising land, Jocelyn carried with her not only cherished memories but also a profound sense of inspiration that would continue to influence her perspective on life and art.

When Jocelyn visited Jaipur Rugs, it introduced her to the breathtaking craftsmanship of the local artisans. The creative prowess displayed in every rug served as a testament to the rich cultural heritage and artistic legacy of India. Jocelyn’s life ethos, guided by the Buddhist principles of fairness and kindness, very much resonated with our own beliefs, and her fascination with peerless craftsmanship found a natural receptacle in the ancestral art of rug making is what inspired us and made us finalise this collaboration.

As a manufacturer of handmade and locally sourced products, where do see Indian products on the global map in terms of recognition and sale?

As a manufacturer of handmade and locally sourced products in India, the global recognition and sale of Indian products have the potential to be significant. India has a rich cultural heritage and a long history of craftsmanship, which gives its handmade products a unique appeal in the international market. However, achieving widespread recognition and sales on the global map depends on several factors like quality and uniqueness, market positioning and branding, distribution channels, E-commerce and online presence and competitive pricing.

What differentiates a hand-knotted and a machine-knotted rug?

It is difficult to understand the difference between a hand-knotted rug and a machine-made rug. Hand-knotted rugs are designed on specially designed looms and need lots of creativity, admiration and dedication wherein machine-knotted rugs are made by the large power looms, thousands of spools of thread being fed into one giant mechanical loom, which quickly weaves the rug according to a chosen pattern.

The size of the loom is determined by the size of the rug, and weaving is done from bottom to top in the process of making hand-knotted rugs. The rug weaver places the “knots” into the bottom of the rug and ties them by hand, forming the “pile” of the rug. This is a laborious and time-consuming procedure. Machine-knotted rugs are cost-effective and can be prepared within an hour.

What is that one thing you feel is missing in India’s homegrown products and how is it impacting the overall business?

One thing that has historically been missing in some of India’s homegrown products is a strong focus on innovation and quality. While India has a vibrant startup ecosystem and many successful homegrown companies, there have been instances where products lacked significant differentiation from their international counterparts and failed to meet global standards of quality.

Indian companies need to invest in research and development to drive innovation and come up with unique value propositions. They must also prioritise quality control and adhere to international standards to build trust among consumers, both at home and abroad. Additionally, government support in the form of favourable policies, funding, and incentives for research and innovation can further boost the growth of India’s homegrown products.

Lastly, tell us something about the latest collaboration with foremost British jeweller and silversmith Jocelyn Burton.

Our latest Collection in collaboration with Jocelyn Burton is a showcase of creativity, talent, and inspiration is a limited edition crafted from 100% pure silk using traditional techniques, the rugs are the result of the skill and dedication of over 30 artisans. The collection reflects Jocelyn Burton’s distinct artistic style and is a testament to her impact on the design world. The collection celebrates the fusion of traditional rug making with the artistry of jewellery and silverware design. The entire ‘Woven Gems’ collection rug pieces are all motivated by her astounding and most exquisite designs recognised and recorded underneath.

Lirio’s delicate floral pattern is based on Jocelyn’s original painting made when producing a two-metre-long tulip centrepiece in Sterling silver and fine enamels, commissioned by the Chelsea Arts Club in London.

Ammonodia take cues from Jocelyn’s fondness for the sea and its most intriguing creatures. The corner designs depict an ammonite fossil shell from the Jurassic period, which became Jocelyn’s favourite shell design and is still used by her studio as its corporate letterhead.

Tessel’s intricate design, which originated as an inlaid stone tabletop, boasts an exuberant wreath motif adorned with an effusion of botanical elements.

Belomancy evokes an extract from a quiver of alabaster arrows featuring in one of Jocelyn’s iconic lit sconces.

Neptune draws from the notable Fishmongers Wall Sconce, a piece commissioned by Lord Inchcape to commemorate his father, a former Prime Warden of the Worshipful Company of Fishmongers, and which now sits in the Fishmongers Hall on London Bridge.

Crystallum’s design emanates from a wall sconce made in gold, lapis and cast glass.

Secretum and Arborium were inspired by manifold coral shapes from Jocelyn’s found collection, which she gathered in the course of her travels around the world and fondly called her ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’.

Tapestry is a perfect replica in silk of a design Jocelyn had originally conceived for an inlaid stone table.

Porcella displays Jocelyn’s ammonite shell motif found in much of her work.

