The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. And so it goes for July 2021 horoscope.

The following are divinely guided messages from The Universe through the medium of the Tarot. Though divided through the twelve signs of the zodiac, the message is highly personalised for you. The same force that guided me to pull the cards is the very same force that’s guiding you to read the message. I encourage you to keep an open heart and an open mind – that way, you’ll be more receptive to magic, and find the guidance you need for the fortnight.

For those who aren’t familiar with their astrological chart, I would suggest reading the passage pertaining to their Sun Sign – i.e. the zodiac sign that the Sun was passing through at the time of your birth. For example, if you were born on August 19, the Sun was passing through the sign of Leo. Thus, you would find your divinely guided message under Leo.

For those who are familiar with their astrological chart, I would suggest reading the passage pertaining to their Sun Sign, their Moon Sign, and their Rising Sign – also known as the Ascendant or the ‘Lagna’. The combined message will be all the more powerful for your journey.

The drastically dramatic times we’re experiencing on earth is a reflection of the drastically dramatic times in the heavens above. The cosmos is undergoing a major energetic shift and its effects are rippling over to our lives. However, this is all part of a great divine plan that is essential in our evolution. We may not see it now, but soon it will all make sense.

As Jupiter and Saturn continue on their retrograde path, affecting the Dharma and the Karma of the greater collective – a powerful full Moon brings with it blessings of Eid, as well as, our Gurus – from the past, the present, and higher realms. This is a powerful time for us to take stock of our lives, and thus the stars have sent the following sage advice through the medium of the Tarot to help us all through this fortnight.

Read your Horoscope for July 2021 —

Aries July 2021 Horoscope

Don’t lay all your cards out on the table. Not everything needs to be announced with pomp and circumstances. Not everyone needs to know what’s going on. Silence can be incredibly powerful, and the more we practice it, the more efficient we’ll be at achieving our goals.

Take this time to carefully study and examine your situations and circumstances without letting anyone else know what you’re up to. Your silence will speak volumes this fortnight, and you’ll definitely enjoy the looks of surprise on everyone’s faces once you take home the prize.

Taurus July 2021 Horoscope

Reconnect with old friends with whom you’ve allowed time to build a wedge. This is a beautiful time to celebrate yourselves, as well as, those around you. After all, in these crazy times, having a loyal circle of friends and loved ones is truly a divine blessing.

This is also a time for you to let your hair down and just have a little fun. There’s enough doom and gloom in the world, we have to make room for some light and joy – and especially love. After all, abundance and prosperity flow with merriment – never with drudgery.

Gemini July 2021 Horoscope

This is a time to take a look at all that you’ve invested in – financially, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. Notice what is growing, what is giving positive results, and what is actually helping you evolve. Nurture them with love. Even if the results are slow – be patient – they’re sure!

As for those ‘investments’ that are hampering your growth, and only leading to more stress, pain, and heartache. Cut them off. Yes, cut off those losses. There’s no point trying to nurture a rotting seed that’ll only turn the soil toxic. Purge it all out and move on without looking back!

Cancer July 2021 Horoscope

This is a powerful time to work your manifestation magic. The upcoming Full Moon of Guru Purnima brings with it great blessings and an opportunity to pursue that which your heart truly desires. Stepping out of your protective shell can lead to some surprisingly fun times ahead.

However, this is a Guru Purnima full moon – symbolising lessons that have been taught by teachers – of the past, present, and even prior lifetimes. Your manifestation magic all relies on how well you’ve learned those lessons, and have mastered them. Honour your teachers well.

Leo July 2021 Horoscope

Even the brightest sun, must eventually set. But that doesn’t mean its light is diminished. Oh no! It’s merely time for some much-needed beauty rest for you so that you’re able to dazzle the world when it’s time to rise again and illuminate the world around you with your glow.

Use this quiet time to take care of the necessary details that have been ignored in the past. Granted you’ve had bigger and better things to focus on – but it’s these tiny loose threads that can unravel even the most magnificent tapestries. It’s not fun, but at least it’ll help in the long run.

Virgo 2021 Horoscope

This is the time when you have to make peace with the world around you and find ways to effectively work together with those that aggravate and irk you so that you can carry on with your life in an efficient and profitable manner. Read that again. And again. And once again for good luck.

We don’t have to be best friends with everyone. Nor do we have to let down our guards completely. But we do have to live together, and we do have to work towards common goals. Negotiate your terms, draw firm boundary lines, and figure out ways to be on the same page so that at the end of the day – everyone wins! It’s tough, but it’s definitely possible!

Libra July 2021 Horoscope

The pen is indeed mightier than the sword, but pride’s like a knife that can cut deep inside. After all, as Cher sings, words are like weapons and with your ruling Venus coupled with Mars in the heavens above – it might lead to situations where you win a temporary battle but lose wars.

Do not fear, for the best thing to do this fortnight is to not let your anger push you into saying things you may regret. Don’t give into the temptation of proving yourself right for whatever ideal you uphold. It’s not the end of the world if you just compromise to maintain peace. After all, that’s been a winning strategy in the past.

Scorpio July 2021 Horoscope

Sometimes in our drive for doing things our way can be a cold and lonely path. Sure, you’re a master of your realm, but at the end of the day, you’re a social being. There’s no point suffering in silence when you have a circle of loved ones who’ll support and keep you warm.

Let go of the pride to handle everything on your own and just ask for help. Doing so may perhaps remind you of all the loved ones you’ve been blessed with (and neglected), as well as, enable you to truly achieve your goals faster and with far more joy than you imagined. Gratitude is key!

Sagittarius July 2021 Horoscope

What are you truly passionate about? No seriously, ask yourself – what truly drives you? What is it that makes you feel excited about life? Got the answer? Good! Now ask yourself – why am I not pursuing that with all the will of my heart? Take your time with that answer.

This fortnight, let your adventurous side take over and – well – live a little! After all, life’s too short to be bogged down by all the drudgery that plagues us so much these days. Live out your passions. However, just make sure to temper the flames of your passions, so that they don’t consume you.

Capricorn July 2021 Horoscope

There’s no need to worry, for you are blessed with a protector spirit who is shielding you from all the energy that’s harmful to you. Let go of your worries and cares, for there are mighty forces in ‘The Universe’ that are ironing out all the details. Just stay true to yourself and focus on the big picture of life!

Be gentle and nurture yourself. After all, a garden tended with love yields more flowers than one tended with strife. Have faith that you have friends in the astral and angelic realm who are helping you come closer to your goals. Breathe. Relax. It’s all going to be fine. Take time to enjoy the present moment without the guilt of the past or anxiety about the future.

Aquarius July 2021 Horoscope

Ignoring your problems won’t make them go away. Neither will blaming others for it. At the end of the day, they are ‘your problems’. So the first step towards dealing with them is acknowledging them, and accepting your share of the responsibility. That on its own is half the battle won.

Once that is done, seek the wise counsel and help of those you respect. Contrary to what you may think – they will absolutely understand and you’ll be surprised at what you may learn through them. Don’t be afraid to make unpopular or difficult choices. They help us grow in the long run.

Pisces July 2021 Horoscope

Every moment is an opportunity to make a successful fresh start. It’s never too late to do so, and contrary to what the many naysayers would believe – one should never feel guilty about wanting a new beginning! Why carry forth the toxicity of old stale situations and beliefs?

Understand that you’re not a prisoner of circumstances, nor are you a slave of expectations (of others, as well as, yourself). You have complete autonomy for how you choose to live your life, and when it’s time to switch gears and change the course of your path. Own it!