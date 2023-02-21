Kartiki Gonsalves: “With The Elephant Whisperers, I wanted to offer a beam of hope” | Exclusive

They say that a tiny vibration in your larynx can cause a change in the centre of the furthest star. In many ways, Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers is that tiny vibration which led to a big bang.

Kartiki Gonsalves’ directorial debut, The Elephant Whisperers, is what celluloid dreams are made of. It was a five-year journey for Gonsalves and in many ways, the journey was a personal one. Having grown up in the Nilgiris, Kartiki was introduced to the wonders of nature before she could even walk.

“While many families might have often gone shopping or to the movies or to visit friends and relatives, I think we headed out into the forest to explore streams and beaches, mountains, zoos, natural history museums and aquariums. And that was when it all began for me. I think being immersed in the wilderness from a very young age made me realise that this is something that I wanted to do for the rest of my life. The first time I ever camped out in a state park was when I was around 18 months old,” she says in an exclusive conversation with Lifestyle Asia India.

Gonsalves’ mother was always interested in animals, her father was a photographer and her grandmother was an amateur naturalist who used to guide schoolchildren to local nature reserves. You can say that the director was born into it, that it is in her blood. Having figured out what interests her at an early age, Gonsalves set out to do a Bachelor of Science in Visual Communications and a professional photography course. Post that, she ventured into advertising and worked her way up to becoming a Creative Director. However, she quit that to pursue her true loves: wildlife photography and social documentary photography.

“I thought to myself that if I was 60, what is the one thing I would regret in my life? So I went back to wildlife photography and filmmaking and really gave it a shot. At my core, what I wanted to do was document people’s lives and put messages out into the world. Once I delved into the realm of filmmaking, I found it to be such a powerful medium,” she says.

Kartiki Gonsalves is completely sure about what she wants her work to focus on. She wants to document the environment, nature and wildlife and raise awareness about the marvellous biodiversity and the importance of conservation. And the other side of it is cultures, communities and their connections.

When a film ‘works’, so to say, nobody can really pinpoint what it was that stole the audience’s heart. If filmmakers and producers could do that . . . well, they’d make fortunes. But with The Elephant Whisperers, it is evident that the connection that Bomman and Bellie share with Raghu and Baby Ammu is the highlight of the documentary.

Gonsalves is also aware of that. She says: “I think the one thing that carries you through, from the beginning to the end, is the way that Bomman and Bellie have cared for Raghu and Baby Ammu and their connection to our natural world and the many things that we all need at some level across the globe. Be it a family sitting in Argentina or a family sitting in New Zealand or a family up in Pakistan or Russia or Japan, I think there’s one common thing that really comes into play that each person can connect with on different levels. You have Bellie who’s lost her husband and her daughter. And then you have Bomman who can’t work with all the elephants anymore. And then, you have Raghu who’s lost his mother. You have Ammu who’s lost her family. Also, if you put it into family dynamics, when Raghu gets taken away, it’s like a child going off to college. I think that’s one of the main things I wanted people to connect to, to understand how similar other living beings are on this planet. All of us sleep under the same moon and share the same sun all across the globe and the things that connect us are universal in many ways.”

Kartiki Gonsalves also wanted to portray the dignity of both the magnificent elephants and the indigenous people who have lived and shared the space with them for centuries. That’s one of the basic things she wanted to touch upon in The Elephant Whisperers. The filmmaker says that she strongly feels that indigenous people have such in-depth ancient knowledge and respect for the land that they live on and that there’s so much we can learn from them.

“I would just love to spend all my time with them and not have this journey ever end. I think that deep respect for the land and only taking what they need is something that we can all learn from them. And I think it just comes to the question of what is sufficiency at the end of the day – they live off the forest, they protect it and they only take what they need, which also supports regeneration. And this is the way of life for people like Bomman and Bellie. I think there’s a message in there for everyone across the world in every possible way,” she elaborates.

Kartiki Gonsalves’ journey with Bomman, Bellie, Raghu and Baby Ammu has intrinsically changed her. She mentions, more than once, that she would have loved it if the journey never ended.

“I think I just really enjoyed the time that I was spending with the Kattunayakan community and with Bomman and Bellie. And I think about how such a small story was able to reach out to thousands of people across the world. It just reiterated the fact that such a tiny story can really have the power to change the way people think and I just didn’t understand how powerful it could be. I think that’s the one thing that really just hit me like a rock. I was like ‘wow, here we had this tiny little story that initially wanted to be a 15-minute piece and here we are six years down the line, heading to the Oscars,” she says.

The Elephant Whisperers has been nominated in the Documentary Short Subject category at the 95th Academy Awards. For Gonsalves, that really is the icing on the cake.

“I feel grateful to each member of the Academy for nominating the documentary and I’m also just very thankful to the wonderful team at Netflix for just believing in the power of this truly unique family story, which showcases the sacred bond between man and animal. The Elephant Whisperers is such a hopeful story of respect and cooperation with nature. And I think it’s very important in a time, in an era basically, which is rife with conflict and denial of the threats to our beautiful planet. So I really hope that this film helps create more awareness and empathy and also a connection to elephants and other living beings that we share our spaces with,” she says with a smile.

What makes the journey of The Elephant Whisperers all the more special is that Raghu and Baby Ammu will probably live the same lifetime as Gonsalves. When the filmmaker first met Raghu, he barely came up to her knee. Today, he is six-and-a-half years old and taller than her. Soon, Baby Ammu will also grow up to be much taller than Gonsalves.

“I could probably go back at 60 or 70 . . . I mean, I’ll probably die before them. In fact, one of the biggest challenges we faced with this project was learning to pull the plug on the story because it would have been a chunk of my life that I just wanted to continue living and living and living. But I don’t think anyone would have funded a 70-year-old film,” she says with a laugh.

But they say elephants don’t forget and they certainly won’t forget Kartiki Gonsalves. And we are unlikely to forget the hope and joy that The Elephant Whisperers has brought to millions around the globe.

“With The Elephant Whisperers, I wanted it to just offer a beam of hope, of mutual respect and cooperation and just purely a way forward to co-exist. And I think you just nailed it when you said it offers a beam of hope. I think that was one of the very core messages,” she says, signing off.