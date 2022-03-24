BackToTheCinemas: LSA India’s March cover star, Varun Dhawan (all photos)

Here’s all the art, action, and stills of Lifestyle Asia India’s March cover star, Varun Dhawan, as we go #BackToTheCinemas.

Varun Dhawan is an actor who appeals to audiences across ages. His movies Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Judwaa 2, ABCD 2 set the cash registers ringing, and films like Badlapur, October, and Sui Dhaaga got him massive critical acclaim. He’s the quintessential Hindi film hero, and who better than him to speak to about people heading #BackToTheCinemas after a two-year hiatus.

Over the last 48 months, India has witnessed the rise of OTT. Since we couldn’t reach cinemas, the cinemas reached us. Whether it was our mobiles, laptops, or television sets, our eyes were glued. However, through these months, we heartfully missed the good ol’ cinematic charm of experiencing these blockbusters in a theatre. Whether it was the ambiance, action, or the emotions, I think we can all agree, by and large, that certain movies are better experienced in cinema halls. However now, considering the world opens its doors once again, so do cinema halls.

After a lull of two years, the movie business in India is finally back on its feet. With several films already performing well at the box office, it certainly seems like the worst is over, moreover, time to go #BackToTheCinemas. More so, with the film industry already on an upward swing, who better to celebrate the arrival of these good times than Bollywood’s most bankable actor, Varun Dhawan. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you, Lifestyle Asia India’s March cover star, Varun Dhawan – A man who truly lives and breathes movies.

Varun Dhawan: Lifestyle Asia India’s March Cover Star

